Best Adapted Screenplay: Will Dinner Parties Steal the Show?

Variety serves as a crucial platform for awards news and updates year-round through its Awards Circuit section, which includes predictions for the Oscars, Emmys, Grammys, and Tony Awards. The official predictions are curated by Variety chief awards editor Clayton Davis. This curated content reflects the dynamic nature of the awards race, showcasing the latest standings without expressing personal preferences for contenders. Given the volatility of competitions, influenced by industry buzz and events, predictions are refreshed every Thursday to provide the most current insights. “The Invite“



Best Adapted Screenplay Predictions

Best Adapted Screenplay Predictions Commentary (Updated: Sept. 18, 2026): More to come.

For a complete list of predictions across all categories, refer to the designated section on our website.

Upcoming Awards Timeline

The prestigious Governors Awards will be held on Sunday, November 15, where honorary Oscars will be presented to notable figures such as Glenn Close and Ridley Scott. Following this, preliminary voting for the Oscars shortlist in 12 categories is scheduled from December 7 to 11, with the shortlist announcement due on December 15.