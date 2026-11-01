Behind the Scenes: Transforming Gintama’s ‘Yoshiwara in Flames’ for Cinema

The much-anticipated film “Gintama: Yoshiwara in Flames” made its European debut this week at Lucca Comics and Games, Europe’s largest Comic-Con, ahead of its theatrical release in Italy. Variety caught up with the film’s director Naoya Andô and producer Ryo Nakamuray to discuss the continuation of this beloved franchise.

From Manga to Anime: The Gintama Journey

Created by Hideaki Sorachi, “Gintama” originated as a manga series set in an alternate, sci-fi rendition of late-Edo-period Tokyo, where the Amanto, an alien species, has invaded Earth. The franchise expanded dramatically, evolving into a long-running 367-episode anime series and three previous movie adaptations, with “Yoshiwara in Flames” marking its fourth cinematic installment.

Balancing Familiarity and Innovation

How did you want to approach this franchise without losing its soul but at the same time making it suitably cinematic?

Naoya Andô: Our planning began with an emphasis on the numerous action sequences. We opted for a CinemaScope ultrawide ratio, coupled with 3D techniques, to enhance camera movement and shot yve-style.com. This decision allowed us to keep a slight distance from the subjects, enabling us to better appreciate the overall design and setting.

Despite the title, Yoshiwara didn’t burn in the TV series. How does this film change that?

Naoya Andô: Producer Takashi Maekawa, who also worked on the television series, confirmed our goal to actually depict the burning of Yoshiwara this time. The creative team was unified in making this significant change.

Reaching European Audiences

How important is Lucca Comics and Games for you to reach European fans and markets?

Naoya Andô: I am deeply honored to participate in such a significant event as Lucca. Previously, we hadn’t showcased the films in Europe, but this time we were determined to make it happen. Observing the warm reception from Italian fans has been incredibly gratifying.

Managing High Expectations

Returning to such a well-loved narrative arc as “Yoshiwara in Flames,” how did you deal with the high expectations?

Ryo Nakamuray: While this arc was immensely popular in both the manga and anime, we felt confident in our ability to approach it anew, aided by the higher production scale.

Transitioning from Television to Film

How do you transfer from television to the big screen?

Naoya Andô: We focused on creating an experience with larger-than-life audio and visual elements. Given that the anime concluded five years prior to our film’s production, we applied many advancements in technology during this time, particularly leveraging new 3D animation techniques and composing new music.

A Fresh Take on Familiar Material

There was a version of the film released earlier this year in Japan, followed by a revised version in September. What prompted these changes?

Naoya Andô: The February release adhered to our deadline, and while we were proud of it, we recognized that certain shots could be enhanced. With the subsequent DVD release, we took the opportunity to refine over 200 shots in the film for a more polished experience.

Collaboration Across Borders

There are numerous production studios involved in the film. How do you manage coordination among them?

Ryo Nakamuray: In animation, tasks are divided among specialized teams, such as character or action scene experts. We select collaborators based on their strengths and ensure regular coordination through designated team leaders.

Infusing Humor into the Narrative