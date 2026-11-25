In an exciting development for the Indonesian film industry, the 2026 Indonesia-France Film Lab X MTN Lab has selected six promising projects from emerging filmmakers. These directors and producers will participate in the lab scheduled for November 25-30 in Yogyakarta, as part of the JAFF Market. This initiative represents a vital opportunity for Indonesia’s burgeoning film talents to engage in international collaborations.

Collaboration and Support from French Mentors

Now in its third edition, the Indonesia-France Film Lab is a collaborative effort spearheaded by the French Embassy and the Institut français d’Indonésie (IFI). The commitment of French film school La Fémis provides invaluable mentorship to participating teams. Key Indonesian partners, including the Ministry of Culture’s Directorate of Film, Music and Arts through its national talent management program MTN, the Indonesia Film Agency (BPI), and the Association of Indonesian Film Producers (Aprofi), aim to strengthen ties between the two nations through these projects. The overarching goal is to foster French-Indonesian co-productions.

Fauzan Zidni, chairman of the BPI, emphasized the abundance of storytelling potential within Indonesian filmmakers, stating, “Indonesian filmmakers have never lacked stories. What they have lacked is structured access to international partners.” He assured that BPI is dedicated to collaborating with the Ministry of Culture, the French Embassy, CNC, and industry associations to ensure these innovative projects move forward.

Project Lineup and Workshops

The selected projects include a diverse range of narratives:

“A Straight Way to Love,” from Kurnia Alexander (writer and director) and producer Eliza Cheisa;

“An Interesting Incident,” directed by Rizal Hanun and co-written with producer Janice Angelica;

“Father Figure,” by writer-director Rizaldy Bagas and producer Mo Amputra;

“My Tears, a Sea for Jakarta to Sink,” from writer-director Andrea Nirmala Widjajanto and producer Nirartha Bas Diwangkara;

“Saltstorm!,” written and directed by Al Ridwan and produced by Utari Hanif Assyuri;

“Super Neli,” co-directed by Robby Ul Pratama, who also produces, and Anggi Frisca, based on a script by Resty Savira Oktaviani and Sally Anom Sari.

French script consultant Eric Collins will guide the story development process, working closely with each team to refine their artistic vision and enhance the potential for international appeal. Additionally, a two-day industry workshop will cover crucial topics such as project development, financing, international distribution, and the dynamics of the French film market. This workshop will feature insights from notable producers including Vincent Wang of House On Fire and Thibaut Amri of Avant La Nuit, alongside Sébastien Chesneau of sales company Cercamon.

Looking Ahead: Southeast Asia Film Forum

Looking ahead, the teams from last year’s edition will have another opportunity to showcase their work at the inaugural Southeast Asia Film Forum in Paris from December 9-13. Hosted by France’s CNC, the Centre Pompidou, and the French cultural network, this forum will feature panels, screenings, and co-production meetings, focusing on collaborations among Indonesia, Thailand, Vietnam, and the Philippines.

Supported by the Ministry of Culture’s film directorate, Indonesia will have a notable presence at the forum. Filmmaker Edwin is set to present two of his films, and the 2025 lab teams will pitch their projects to potential French producers.

Building a Sustainable Audiovisual Alliance

Fabien Penone, France’s ambassador to Indonesia, Timor-Leste, and ASEAN, highlighted that the lab supports the joint cultural strategy established by French President Emmanuel Macron and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto during their meeting at Borobudur on May 29, 2025. He noted, “This is precisely our ambition: to turn the growing ties between our two film industries into concrete and long-term collaborations and, ultimately, more co-productions between France and Indonesia.”

The Borobudur declaration emphasizes the need for a closer audiovisual alliance between France and Indonesia, with co-production as its focal point. The upcoming Yogyakarta lab is a significant step in developing this collaboration.