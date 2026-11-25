Curry Barker, known for his work on the psychological thriller “Obsession,” is set to return to the director’s chair with his upcoming feature film, “Anything But Ghosts.” The film will be available in premium HDR, courtesy of Barco, and is scheduled to premiere in theaters on May 7.

“Anything But Ghosts” follows a group of aspiring ghost hunters who seek fame while navigating uncharted and often terrifying territory. The film boasts a talented cast, including Violet McGraw, Chris Reinacher, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Aaron Paul.

Barker not only directs but also co-writes the film alongside Cooper Tomlinson, who also stars in the movie. The production team includes notable figures such as Roy Lee, Steven Schneider, Jason Blum, Adam Hendricks, and Greg Gilreath.

Randy Newman to Be Honored with Lifetime Achievement Award



Randy Newman, acclaimed for his work on numerous Disney classics such as “Toy Story,” “Cars,” and “Monsters, Inc.,” will be honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award by the Society of Composers & Lyricists. This recognition will occur on December 9 during the 37th Annual SCL Holiday Dinner in Los Angeles.

Newman has garnered a wealth of accolades throughout his extensive career, including seven Grammy Awards, three Emmy Awards, and two Academy Awards. He is also celebrated for receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2002 and the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2013.

At the same event, the society will posthumously induct Marvin Hamlisch and Earle Hagen into its Hall of Fame. Hamlisch was renowned for composing more than 40 film scores, including his Oscar-winning work for “The Way We Were” and “The Sting.” He has received accolades that include a Pulitzer Prize, Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Awards.

Earle Hagen’s prolific career included iconic contributions to shows like “The Dick Van Dyke Show,” “The Mod Squad,” and “Planet of the Apes.” He received an Emmy award and was nominated for an Oscar, being inducted into the Television Academy Hall of Fame in 2011.