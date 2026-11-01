Connor Storrie and Hudson Williams Rock Unique Bugonia Halloween Looks

Halloween is a time for creativity and fun, and this year, some stars embraced the spirit with costumes that paid homage to memorable characters and clever memes. Among them, Reid took a cheeky approach by dressing as Annie Wilkes from Stephen King’s Misery, a nod to both the iconic character and her own career as a best-selling novelist. She playfully referenced a popular meme from 2016 with her Instagram post, stating, “Don’t ever talk to me or my sons again,” adding a humorous twist to her Halloween look.

François Arnaud’s Unique Take on ‘Bugonia’

While Reid and her fellow stars delivered cinematic flair in their costumes, François Arnaud found inspiration closer to home. The actor, known for his role as Scott Hunter, decided to showcase his 2026 Halloween costume by picking up an apron instead of his Stanley Cup trophy. Posing in front of a bathroom mirror in a backwards cap and a Kip Grady-themed Straw+Berry apron, Arnaud humorously acknowledged his onscreen love, saying, “don’t have @robsgk’s abs so I got the apron.” This light-hearted sentiment offers a glimpse into what could have been if he had portrayed Kip Grady, suggesting a fun twist in the ‘Bugonia’ narrative.

A Spook-tacular Celebration