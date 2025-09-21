Bad Bunny Shatters Livestream Records with Amazon Music Residency Finale

Bad Bunny‘s grand finale for his record-breaking residency at San Juan’s El Choli captivated viewers worldwide, marking a historic moment in music streaming. The celebrated Puerto Rican artist’s performance not only lit up the stage but also set a new benchmark as the most-watched Amazon Music livestream for a single-artist event. This article delves into the spectacular event, its impact, and what it means for Bad Bunny’s future collaborations with Amazon Music.

A Night to Remember at El Choli

Bad Bunny wrapped up his remarkable 31-night residency with a spectacular finale at San Juan’s iconic venue, El Choli. The concert, a nearly four-hour musical journey, featured an emotional duet with Marc Anthony and vibrant performances with guests like Jowell & Randy. The show celebrated Puerto Rico’s rich cultural history, bringing the essence of the island to a global audience through Amazon Music’s livestream.

Record-Breaking Livestream

On Monday, Amazon Music announced that the livestream named “Una Más” broke records as the most-watched single-artist performance on their platform. Although specific viewer numbers aren’t disclosed yet, the event’s success underscores Bad Bunny’s immense global appeal and the power of streaming technology in connecting artists with audiences worldwide.

“I have always had the same passion, love for what I’m doing. I promise I will never change. I love you, Puerto Rico. I love you, mom and dad,” Bad Bunny expressed emotionally during the show’s conclusion.

A Blossoming Partnership with Amazon

The livestream is a cornerstone in Bad Bunny’s ongoing partnership with Amazon, aimed at more than just entertainment. Collaborating with his Good Bunny Foundation, the alliance will facilitate growth in various sectors in Puerto Rico, such as education, technology, and economic development. Rocío Guerrero of Amazon Music highlighted these efforts, saying they’re fostering global engagement and strengthening local communities.

Fans also had the opportunity to relive the electrifying performance for 24 hours following its live broadcast, allowing those who missed it a chance to experience the magic.

Star-Studded Collaborations

Throughout the residency, Bad Bunny’s shows were packed with illustrious guest appearances. In his final show, he was joined by Ñengo Flow, Jowell y Randy for “Safaera,” and collaborated with Dei V and RaiNao on duets. The evening concluded with Arcángel and De La Ghetto joining him on stage for “Acho PR,” showcasing a powerful display of Puerto Rican talent and unity.

The night’s pinnacle was when Marc Anthony joined Bad Bunny for “Preciosa,” a song emblematic of Puerto Rican pride, as the island’s flag was projected above, creating a heartfelt tribute to La Isla del Encanto.