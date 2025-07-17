Snag 2025 Bad Bunny Puerto Rico Tickets Before They’re Gone

Bad Bunny’s Puerto Rico Residency, titled “No Me Quiero Ir De Aquí,” has created quite a buzz after tickets for the 2025 shows sold out almost immediately. Fans eager to catch the Grammy-winning artist live are now scouring online platforms to secure their spot at these in-demand performances. This article delves into where you can find 2025 tickets online and ensures you don’t miss out on this electrifying experience.

At a Glance: How to Buy Bad Bunny Residency Tickets Online

The highly anticipated 10-week run is hosted at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico, following the release of Bad Bunny’s latest hit album, “Debí Tirar Más Fotos.” With tickets selling out swiftly, especially the nine dates exclusively for Puerto Rican residents, the secondary market has become a hot spot for fans seeking tickets. Resale sites like Vivid Seats and StubHub currently offer options for those determined to attend the Bad Bunny Puerto Rico Residency.

Shopping for Sold-Out Bad Bunny Tickets? Here’s Where to Look

For enthusiasts struggling to find tickets through regular channels, using reliable resale platforms is an effective strategy. Here are some top suggestions:

Buy Bad Bunny Residency Tickets on Vivid Seats

Although the general sale tickets were snapped up, Vivid Seats is offering Bad Bunny tickets for the August and September dates. With limited inventory, fans should act quickly. Prices begin at $793 per ticket (excluding fees) for the August 1 show. Utilize the promo code RS30 to enjoy a $30 discount on purchases over $300.

Buy Bad Bunny Residency Tickets on StubHub

StubHub is a recommended platform to find tickets for the sold-out Bad Bunny residency in 2025. Ticket prices start at $526 for the August 1 concert, with options available for all scheduled dates so far.

Buy Bad Bunny Residency Tickets on SeatGeek

Fans can grab sold-out No Me Quiero Ir De Aquí Residency tickets on SeatGeek for August and September shows. Tickets start at $689 per ticket (fees included) for the August 1 performance. Apply the promo code ROLLINGSTONE10 for a $10 discount on orders over $250.

Buy Bad Bunny Residency Tickets on TicketNetwork

TicketNetwork also lists available stubs for the Puerto Rico residency. With promo codes RS150 and RS300, fans can get significant discounts on large orders, making this a great option for budget-conscious buyers.

Buy Bad Bunny Residency Tickets on Gametime

Gametime offers notable deals on residency tickets, with options for every show date. Tickets for August 1 start at $909 each, with deals that include all fees.

Buy Bad Bunny Residency Tickets on Viagogo

Viagogo is another trusted resale market for sourcing Bad Bunny tickets, featuring options starting at $663 for the August 1 event.

Now Streaming

Bad Bunny’s “Debí Tirar Más Fotos” is making waves with its eclectic mix of Puerto Rican genres. Rolling Stone highlights the album’s ability to transport listeners on a musical journey through the island’s soundscape.

2025 Bad Bunny Puerto Rico Residency Dates

Fans can look forward to numerous dates, beginning July 11, with specific performances exclusively for Puerto Rican residents. The calendar includes:

July 11*, July 12*, July 13*, July 18*, July 19*, July 20*, July 25*, July 26*, July 27*, August 1, August 2, August 3, August 8, August 9, August 10, August 15, August 16, August 17, August 22, August 23, August 24, August 29, August 30, August 31, September 5, September 6, September 7, September 12, September 13, September 14

*exclusively for Puerto Rican residents

Bad Bunny Puerto Rico Residency Set List

The lineup for July 11 included hit tracks such as “EL CLúB,” “La Santa,” “El apagón,” and “Me Porto Bonito.” With a dynamic set list, fans can expect a memorable experience featuring classics and surprise performances.