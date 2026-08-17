Ariana Madix Shines as Connie Francis in Broadway's 'Just In Time'

Ariana Madix is making a triumphant return to Broadway in the musical Just In Time, as announced by producers Tom Kirdahy, Robert Ahrens, and John Frost. The Emmy-nominated host of Love Island USA will take on the role of iconic singer Connie Francis, with performances scheduled to run from Saturday, September 12, through Sunday, November 22.

Madix expressed her excitement about the role, stating, “It’s a pinch-me moment to be able to come home to the Broadway stage, and all I could have ever hoped for. I am beyond excited to work with the legends behind Just In Time and to entertain audiences at one of my favorite theaters in the city!”

Musical Overview

Just In Time features Jeremy Jordan as the legendary Bobby Darin, whose extraordinary journey from teen idol to global superstar is the center of this musical experience. Set in an intimate, swinging nightclub, audiences can expect a live band and a dazzling ensemble cast performing Darin’s timeless hits, including “Beyond the Sea,” “Mack the Knife,” “Splish Splash,” and “Dream Lover.”

Background on Ariana Madix

This isn’t Madix’s first foray into Broadway; she made her debut as Roxie Hart in Chicago during a limited engagement in 2024. Due to her overwhelming success, she reprised the role briefly later that year.

Production Details

Just In Time originally opened to critical acclaim on April 26, 2025, featuring Jonathan Groff in the role of Bobby Darin. The musical is notable for being the only production of the 2024-2025 season to have recouped its capitalization. Gracie Lawrence was the original actress to portray Connie Francis; Madix follows a lineup of performers that includes Isa Briones, Olivia Holt, and Sarah Hyland.

Directed by Alex Timbers, known for his work on Moulin Rouge, Just In Time offers a captivating look at the highs and lows of an American entertainment icon’s life.

The Cast

The ensemble includes a range of talented performers, such as Olivia Holt from Cloak & Dagger, Carrie St. Louis from Wicked, and Debbie Gravitte from Jerome Robbins’ Broadway, among others. Whitney Levitt will also join the show as Sandra Dee starting Tuesday, December 1, 2026.

Ticket Information