José Iglesias Trades Met Role for Broadway Center Stage

José Iglesias is trading the infield for a footlight. The veteran shortstop, who spent 13 seasons in the majors and became a viral presence in New York two years ago with his song “OMG,” will join the Tony Award-winning production of “Buena Vista Social Club” on Broadway this fall. The move marks a striking new chapter in a career that has already crossed international borders and professional stages.

A phone call that still felt unreal

The invitation arrived about a month-and-a-half ago, and at first Iglesias could hardly believe it. Broadway producers were asking the shortstop to join the cast of “Buena Vista Social Club.”

“Are you guys calling the right guy?’” Iglesias asked.

“Yes, we know who we’re talking to,” went the voice on the other end. “Are you José Iglesias, ‘OMG?’”

From Mets anthem to Broadway narrator

Iglesias’ talent as a pop musician had already been on display while he was still a ballplayer. Performing under the stage name Candelita, he turned his song “OMG,” short for “Oh my God,” into an anthem for the New York Mets. He performed the song at Citi Field after a game in June 2024.

Now, beginning Aug. 27 — nearly a full year since Iglesias last played in the majors — he has agreed to join the cast of “Buena Vista Social Club” for a six-week run at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre. He will take on the role of the narrator and, according to the production’s announcement, become the first Latino Major League Baseball player to perform on Broadway.

Exactly how much singing and dancing Iglesias will do remains in flux, but he expects to perform at least one song in the production.

Why the show matters to him

The show tells the story of a legendary group of musicians in Havana — a narrative Iglesias knew from his childhood in Cuba. “There’s a lot of history behind that band, a lot of great memories,” he said. “How it traveled around the world with authentic Cuban music, I grew up listening to it. My dad was a big fan. It’s literally a dream come true to be part of such a great musical.”

The Afro-Cuban band that will accompany Iglesias onstage received a Grammy award for 2026’s best musical theater album and a special Tony Award in 2025; the production also won four additional Tonys that year.

Facing Broadway’s learning curve

Even with his live-performance experience, Iglesias said he was “really, really nervous” at first. “I lost some sleep, I’m not gonna lie,” he said. “Just like we’re gonna face an ace and a good pitcher in the playoffs: that type of energy, that type of adrenaline, that’s how it feels. It was tough, it was tough — but in a good way. In a great way.”

He quickly sought out coaches to help him prepare. “When you have a normal conversation, in theater, you disappear, so you have to exaggerate every movement, everything you say, and how you say it and the intentions behind it,” Iglesias said. “I know how to hit a sinker, I know how to take a sweeper away, and crush four-seamers. But it never never crossed my mind to do such a great thing.”

The only Broadway show Iglesias believes he has seen is MJ the Musical, but he’s eager to return to New York, where he left an outsized mark during one season of play.

Baseball highlights and an unexpected transition

In 2024, Iglesias and the Mets reached the National League Championship Series, and Iglesias hit .337 in 85 regular-season games. “What happened in that city, or my city, it was so intimate,” he recalled. “What happened that year with OMG and the New York Mets, every single player, it was immaculate. It was magnificent. It was real.

“I don’t think ‘OMG’ opened the door. I personally think ‘OMG’ is the door for an opportunity like this.”

Entering this year, Iglesias had hoped to remain in a dugout. Unsigned last offseason, he felt in strong shape after playing in 2025 with the San Diego Padres, where he appeared in 112 games. At 36, he said he was ready to continue helping teams as a veteran presence, and he was “in shock” that he did not receive Major League calls. “I was in shock I did not get any MLB calls,” Iglesias said. “But on the other hand, I was so blessed.

“I have not stopped playing baseball for 29 years straight. This is actually the first time ever that I won’t grab a bat.”

Historic intersections of baseball and Broadway

Baseball and Broadway have overlapped before. “Damn Yankees” won the Tony Award for best musical in 1956, while “Take Me Out” received the Tony Award for best play in 2003. Hall of Famer Cap Anson appeared on Broadway in “A Runaway Colt” in the late 19th century while still playing. More recently, the Savannah Bananas, an independent team known for bending baseball’s rules, have featured Broadway stars in cameos on the diamond.

A personal journey from Cuba to Broadway

Iglesias’ path to this moment traces back to his teenage years. He defected from Cuba as a teen to pursue baseball, signing with the Boston Red Sox in 2009. “I left my country, I left my family, my dad at the time, my mom, everything behind when I was 17 years old,” he said. “Coming to Canada, planning to leave the Cuban national team, just a dream to be a big-league player. And then I crossed the border by myself.

“I didn’t know nobody in the U.S. at the time. I didn’t know where I was gonna sleep, and then one and a half years later, I was hitting bloopers in Fenway Park.”

Reflecting on the arc of his life, he summed it up playfully: “Havana to Canada, Canada to the U.S, ‘OMG,’ Broadway. It’s like easy to say, but I’ve been through so much.”

What this could mean for other players

Iglesias hopes his move inspires other ballplayers to explore talents beyond the field. “It’s a very positive moment for baseball players as well,” he said. “They also have dreams to be something else, because I know a lot of players that love music, they love to sing and they love to play instruments. But they’re on the baseball field 24/7.”

He expects some former teammates to attend his run; Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor said, “I’m sure I’m gonna be at that show at some point. It’s gonna be fun. I haven’t seen him in a long time and I miss him, so I’m looking forward to it.” Iglesias acknowledged that seeing familiar faces in the audience will add an emotional layer to the experience.

Looking ahead

Whether this is the start of a second act on Broadway remains to be seen. Iglesias has performed live before, but he calls theater “a whole different animal.” He said he loves energy, life and making an impact on people’s lives “however I can.”

—With contributions from The Athletic’s Tim Britton