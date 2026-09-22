Ari Emanuel's Unforgettable Journey Through Hollywood's Early Days

Ari Emanuel, a prominent figure in the entertainment and sports industries, has recently added author to his list of accomplishments with the release of his memoir, Roll the Calls. In an exclusive excerpt shared with The Hollywood Reporter, he reflects on his early days in Hollywood, from his unsteady beginnings in a mailroom to carving out a formidable niche for himself. This glimpse into his life marks another landmark in a career that has spanned over three decades, as he continues to lead TKO and WME Group as executive chair and CEO.

First Days in Los Angeles

Emanuel recalls his arrival in Los Angeles, having just bought a striking used 1983 Le Car. Despite the formidable insurance expense—comparable to that of a Lamborghini—he found himself questioning his financial decisions as he faced the prospect of spending the night in his car due to the lack of funds for an apartment. It was a friend, Mendelsohn, who ultimately rescued him from a night in the park by offering his couch, leading to discussions about the mailroom experience, which would shape Emanuel’s career.

Mendelsohn, who previously worked in the mailroom at the William Morris Agency and even drove Johnny Carson while working on The Tonight Show, shared wisdom that would resonate with Emanuel. While Mendelsohn had grown weary of the mailroom hustle and was seeking financial stability at a bank job, Emanuel was about to dive headfirst into the chaotic world of agency mailrooms.

Life in the CAA Mailroom

Early in his orientation at Creative Artists Agency (CAA), Emanuel learned that catering breakfast would be his primary duty. While mundane, this task provided a semblance of structure amidst the chaotic stacks of mail that flooded the agency daily. Without introductions or a guidebook, he was to distribute the incoming contents, leading to tense interactions as he quickly learned that mistakes could provoke sharp reprimands from impatient agents.

Emanuel’s experience as a mailroom clerk was not only about delivering mail but about navigating the power dynamics of the industry. He grasped that the agency’s harsh treatment of new employees was a rite of passage designed to instill a sense of powerlessness before fostering resilience. Despite his struggles, he viewed these early challenges as familiar, having faced similar feelings of inadequacy in his youth. With dyslexia and ADHD complicating matters, he discovered that this perceived chaos was oddly comforting, a return to a normal rhythm of his life.

Salesmanship and Hollywood’s Nature

Amidst the demand for perfection and the overwhelming culture at CAA, Emanuel realized that the essence of Hollywood was intrinsically linked to sales. Providing insight into his mindset, he compared the allure of the industry to a billboard—shiny and alluring but ultimately a sales pitch designed to lure people into its vast narrative. Embracing this analogy, he positioned himself as a natural salesperson, ready to navigate and thrive in what he described as a continuous sales convention.

Despite being a newcomer to the mailroom, Emanuel’s ambition was palpable. He understood that the true essence of Hollywood lied not just in chasing stars but in the relentless pursuit of selling oneself and one’s capabilities. He maintained a self-awareness that allowed him to oscillate between doubt and determination, always pushing forth despite the initial glamor of his Los Angeles dreams being overshadowed by mundane reality.

Encounters with Power

One of the prominent figures in his early days was Michael Ovitz, co-founder of CAA, whose presence filled the halls with an air of intimidation. Though their interactions remained limited to brief exchanges over deliveries, Ovitz’s commanding stature profoundly influenced Emanuel’s early experiences. He depicted Ovitz as enigmatic, a figure shrouded in both respect and fear, commanding silence and reverence from his subordinates.

While Emanuel’s direct encounters were scarce, his insights into the workings of the agency illuminated how inherent power played out in the corporate hierarchy. Even the mundane tasks of organizing Ovitz’s office bore an undertone of reverence, as Emanuel understood that attention to detail was crucial in such high-stakes environments.

As he navigated these formative challenges, Emanuel not only laid the groundwork for a thriving career but also developed insights into the industry that would serve him well in subsequent years. Struggling to maintain his identity amidst fierce competition and daunting expectations became a hallmark of his early journey, proving instrumental in the relentless drive that would define his later successes.