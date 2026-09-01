Ari Emanuel Siblings Contribute $550,000 to Aid Palestinian Doctors

Hollywood mogul Ari Emanuel, along with his brothers Zeke and Rahm, has made a significant impact in healthcare development through a generous donation of $550,000 aimed at training Palestinian doctors. This funding will support a program at the Tel Aviv Sourasky Medical Center in Israel, focusing on pediatric care for medical professionals from the West Bank.

Training Program for Palestinian Medical Professionals

According to eJewishPhilanthropy, the Emanuel brothers’ donation will specifically help train doctors and nurses from An-Najah University Hospital in Nablus. The ultimate goal is to establish the first dedicated children’s hospital in that area, addressing critical healthcare needs.

Largest Private Donation for Rozana USA

The donation was facilitated through the non-profit organization Rozana and its American counterpart, Rozana USA. Notably, this contribution marks the largest private donation Rozana USA has ever received.

Addressing Healthcare Challenges in the West Bank

This initiative arrives at a crucial time, as there are escalating global concerns regarding healthcare services in the West Bank amid increasing violence from Israeli settlers. Médecins Sans Frontières has reported that “Palestinians are struggling to access basic healthcare due to restrictions, insecurity, and systematic violence,” particularly in Hebron and other areas.

Building Trust Through Healthcare

In a joint statement shared with Rozana, the Emanuel brothers expressed their hope that “this contribution will ultimately provide much-needed, improved care for Palestinian children while leveraging the field of healthcare to build constructive, trusting relations between Israeli and Palestinian medical professionals, bridging the divide.”

Profiles of the Emanuel Brothers