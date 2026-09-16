AOC Accuses Robert Kraft of Silencing Macklemore's 'Free Palestine' Message

Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has publicly criticized New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft, following the removal of rapper Macklemore from Ed Sheeran’s tour. The decision came after Macklemore made comments in favor of Palestine during performances amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

Ocasio-Cortez Highlights Censorship Concerns

Ocasio-Cortez stated, “It’s not just what has happened with the act and not just in removing Macklemore from the lineup, but when you see what Robert Kraft did to line up all of the stadiums to censor speech in that one specific way, it’s become clear that this is not just about one music artist or two music artists, but this is about how just a handful of stadium owners and the elite can prevent an entire massive issue, in this case, the genocide in Gaza.” This statement was shared in a clip by Fox News, emphasizing the larger implications of censorship in the entertainment industry.

Accountability and Responsibility

During a separate interview with TMZ, Ocasio-Cortez was questioned about Ed Sheeran’s role in the incident. While she acknowledged that everyone involved plays a part, she asserted that the focus should be directed at Kraft, calling attention to “the actual people who are kind of twisting things here.” She added, “We need to be very clear about how dangerous a precedent this is.”

Macklemore’s Controversial Performance

The controversy surrounding Macklemore began during his performance at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, where he joined the Loop Tour in early September. At that event, the rapper exclaimed “Free Palestine,” displayed images of the devastation in Gaza, stood in solidarity with the people affected, and performed his song “Hind’s Hall,” which addresses pro-Palestine demonstrators at Columbia University. The artist received a swift backlash, particularly from pro-Israel groups, including a petition initiated by the Israeli American Council demanding his removal from the tour.

Pressure and Fallout

On Monday, Macklemore revealed that he had been informed by Sheeran that Kraft had insisted on his removal from the upcoming Massachusetts show at Gillette Stadium, owned by the Kraft Group. “Ed told me that Kraft said I would not be allowed to perform in his stadium,” Macklemore explained. Additionally, he stated that Kraft had allegedly coordinated with other stadium owners, leading to a collective ultimatum: if Macklemore remained on the tour, Sheeran would not be allowed to perform at their venues.

Kraft confirmed his decision to bar Macklemore, attributing it to “material shared from the stage during Ed Sheeran’s shows in New Jersey, and a broader history of antisemitic rhetoric and imagery.” However, he did not address Macklemore’s claim regarding the pressure campaign involving other stadium owners.

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