Finneas and Claudia Sulewski's Enchanting Montecito Garden Wedding

Finneas and Claudia Sulewski recently celebrated their romantic garden wedding in Montecito, blending personal touches with elegant details that made their special day truly unforgettable.

Getting Ready: A Zen Morning

On the morning of August 29, Claudia embraced a “very sleepy and zen” getting-ready process, despite only managing four hours of sleep before the big day. She recounted, “Due to my excitement, I only managed to get four hours of sleep before the big day,” noting how her glam team, which included Diane Buzzetta for beauty and Ericka Verrett for hair, encouraged her to sneak in a 30-minute nap. With peaceful spa music playing, she FaceTimed with friends to catch up on their night after the rehearsal dinner.

Intimate Celebrations with Loved Ones

To maintain an intimate atmosphere, the couple decided against having bridesmaids and groomsmen, encouraging guests to wear any color they liked. However, Claudia did invite her “unofficial bridesmaids” to gather for a moment before the ceremony. The ceremony’s key player was Finneas’s sister, Billie Eilish, who wore a custom House of Gilles gown to officiate. “Billie, Rebecca, Tyra, Dru, Lexie, and Lucy—along with my mom, Beata, and Finneas’ mom, Maggie—all stopped by! We cried and laughed, and I recounted my night of tossing and turning,” Claudia shared. Their first look took place in her bridal suite—a memory she treasures. After sharing portraits with family, it was finally time for the vows.

The Ceremony: A Magical Experience

As the ceremony began, a group of nine string musicians and a pianist set the stage. Claudia described this as her favorite part of the day, particularly as they performed a cover of “Angel” by Finneas just as she took her position behind the hedges. “Everything slowed down, and we were filled with emotion and euphoria,” she recalled. After reaching the altar, Billie invited the couple to face their guests, allowing everyone to soak in the moment. The couple exchanged vows, and as they did, the musicians quietly resumed their performance. “We finished off the ceremony with our dogs, Peaches and Mousse, in hand,” she said. For Finneas, the experience unlocked a new depth of joy. “A new feeling unlocked for both of us,” he reflected. “We will never forget it.”

A Heartfelt Celebration

Post-ceremony, the couple joyfully joined their guests for cocktail hour, where hugs and emotions flowed freely. Claudia humorously remarked on the need to “say hello, hug, and cry together.” The pair then snuck away to preview their dinner setup—designing it to reflect the warmth of hosting in their own backyard. This intimate goal informed their choice of wooden tables without tablecloths, pots of lavender, wood-handled flatware, and meticulously curated candlesticks and cups. “It just felt so homey and so us,” Claudia observed. After a quick outfit change, the couple even took time to enjoy a round at the putt-putt golf course before rejoining their guests for dinner as husband and wife.