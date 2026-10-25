Anthony Ippolito Shares Hilarious Rocky Experience with Dog

In a remarkable transformation, actor Anthony Ippolito has taken on the challenge of portraying Sylvester Stallone in the upcoming film “I Play Rocky.” Not only did he have to master Stallone’s iconic voice, but Ippolito also had to drastically change his physique, bulking up from 150 to 180 pounds over two years.

Dedication to Physical Transformation

“It had its moments for sure. I was being tested,” Ippolito shared at the AFI Fest screening of “I Play Rocky” in Los Angeles. “It’s like a consistency thing, though. I had a great deal of time, so just an entire lifestyle shift was one of the priorities of every day for a pretty long period.” His training regimen took place at Gleason’s Gym in Brooklyn, a testament to his dedication to embodying the legendary fighter.

Reactions from Family and Friends

As Ippolito shed his previous physique and embraced an intense workout routine, reactions from friends and family varied. “It happened over time, but a couple of people were like, ‘What’s going on?’” he recalled. “They didn’t necessarily know I was doing the prep, and they were like, ‘What’s going on here?’ I was like, ‘I’ve been going to the gym, been eating.’”

A Behind-the-Scenes Look

“I Play Rocky,” directed by Peter Farrelly, chronicles Stallone’s arduous journey in getting the original “Rocky” made in 1976, a film that has since achieved monumental acclaim. At the AFI screening, Ippolito reflected on the pressure he felt during his first days on set, particularly during his scenes with a dog portraying Stallone’s beloved pet, Butkus. Stallone famously sold Butkus for $40 during tough financial times before later buying him back for $15,000 after the success of “Rocky.”

Challenges of Working with Butkus

Ippolito’s first day of filming was made even more challenging by the presence of Butkus. “I hadn’t met that specific dog until like the day prior to shooting,” he explained. “He didn’t happen to take a liking to me until a couple of days in. When you give him enough treats, then he started to warm up.” Ippolito noted the difficulties of working with a large, independent canine: “He just did whatever he wanted to do, and that was usually not what we were looking for him to do … In some ways they give you the most beautiful stuff. It’s just you gotta be patient.”

Release Information and Final Thoughts