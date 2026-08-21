Anna Faris Opens Up About Co-Parenting Son Jack with Chris Pratt

Patrick Schwarzenegger, born in 1993, is making his mark in the entertainment industry, navigating the complex landscape shaped by his famous parents, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver. Despite the significant advantages of having celebrity lineage, Patrick credits his brother-in-law Chris Pratt for helping him land pivotal roles through encouragement and guidance.

Breaking Into the Industry

In a 2022 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Patrick shared how his brother-in-law played a crucial role in him securing a role in the Amazon Prime Video series The Terminal List. “Chris said, ‘Hey you know there’s this young role, Donny Mitchell, you’ll be the youngest in the platoon,'” he recalled. He went on to describe the intense preparation required for the role: gaining 20 pounds and undertaking tactical training to authentically portray the character. “Having the chance to train with real-life Navy SEALs was a dream come true,” Patrick noted.

Diverse Roles and Challenges

Since then, Patrick has continued to broaden his acting repertoire, taking on roles such as Saxon Ratliff in The White Lotus and portraying Tim Tebow in FX’s American Sports Story. While many may assume his success is solely due to his father’s fame, Patrick emphasizes the dedication and hard work behind his career. In a February 2025 interview with The Sunday Times, he stated, “I know there are people who’ll say I only got this role because of who my dad is. They’re not seeing that I’ve had 10 years of acting classes, put on school plays every week, worked on my characters for hours on end, or the hundreds of rejected auditions I’ve been on.”

A New Chapter: Marriage