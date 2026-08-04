Alan Ritchson Reflects on Fame Lessons from Arnold Schwarzenegger

In a refreshing pivot from his role as the titular character in Reacher, Alan Ritchson joins action legend Arnold Schwarzenegger in the upcoming holiday movie The Man With the Bag.

Film Synopsis and Release Date

Set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on December 2, the family-friendly comedy features Schwarzenegger as Santa Claus on a mission to recover his magic bag after it gets stolen. Ritchson plays a former thief from Santa’s naughty list, who embarks on this whimsical adventure alongside the jolly figure.

Lessons in Gratitude from a Legend

After filming with Schwarzenegger, Ritchson opened up about the valuable lessons he took away from the experience. “It was a treat,” Ritchson shared during a recent episode of Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard and Monica Padman. He emphasized how Schwarzenegger’s approach to fame provided him with a new perspective on navigating life in the spotlight.

Ritchson noted that he is transitioning into a phase of understanding how intense celebrity status can be, not just for himself but also for his wife, Cat, and their children. Observing Schwarzenegger, who has been in the public eye for decades, gave Ritchson insight into maintaining a balanced approach to stardom.

A Role Model in Fame

“I worked with Arnold, who deals with this on a degree that I will probably never experience,” Ritchson explained. He described how Schwarzenegger consistently made time for fans, emphasizing the importance of kindness and approachability. “He stops for everybody. We would be in the middle of a scene in a diner and people would be banging on the glass because our lockup wasn’t tight enough. They’re like, ‘Oh my God, will you take a picture with us?’ [He says], ‘Oh, be right there. Come outside and take a picture with us.’”