Aniya Harvey Opens Up About Her Romance with Carl Schmidt

Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show captivated audiences once again on October 18 in Los Angeles, and among the attendees was Aniya Harvey, who made her presence felt both on the red carpet and with an exclusive update on her relationship with fellow Love Island USA star, Carl Schmidt.

Romance Update from Aniya Harvey

Amidst the glamour of the event, Harvey took a moment to speak with E! News, sharing insights into her current relationship status. “Me and Carl are good,” she stated confidently. “We’re really just focused on our work right now and just building that up.” This commitment to their careers seems to be taking priority as the couple navigates their paths in the entertainment industry.

A Stylish Evening at Victoria’s Secret

Dressed in a striking leather cutout mini dress paired with matching black heels, Harvey exuded confidence and excitement about attending one of the fashion world’s most glamorous nights. “I’m just really happy to be here at Victoria’s Secret and to see the show,” she expressed. The lineup of performers, which included stars like Megan Thee Stallion and KATSEYE, added to her thrill for the event.

Feeling Grateful Among Icons