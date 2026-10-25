Andy Cohen Reveals Heartwarming Update on Kevin Sobieski's Family Bonds

Andy Cohen is experiencing a heartwarming evolution in his family life as he navigates his relationship with businessman Kevin Sobieski. Nearly five months after publicly confirming their romance, the host of Watch What Happens Live shared insights into the bond developing between Sobieski and his two children, Ben, 7, and Lucy, 4.

Creating a Family Connection

During the “Ask Andy” panel at Bravo Fan Fest on October 24, Cohen reflected on how his children have embraced Sobieski. “Just watching them gather information, they’re so smart,” he said, highlighting the joy he feels as they all become acquainted. “I have to say, watching them react to my boyfriend has been this incredible journey for us as a family.”

Taking It Slow

Cohen initially introduced Sobieski to his children shortly after announcing their relationship in June, but he emphasizes that the couple has approached this integration with care. “He loves my children,” Cohen mentioned during a June 8 episode of his SiriusXM radio show, Andy Cohen Live. “They love him and I love him.”