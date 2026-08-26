Andy Cohen Addresses His Potential Return to Dancing With the Stars

With the latest season of Dancing With the Stars buzzing with excitement, many fans are left wondering about the financial rewards for the celebrities who take to the dance floor. Citing multiple sources, Variety reported in 2019 on the payment structure for contestants, offering a glimpse into the lucrative world of reality television.

Initial Earnings Breakdown

According to the report, contestants start their experience with a base salary of $125,000 for the rehearsal period and the show’s initial two weeks. Should they continue to advance, their earnings increase weekly, leading to a potential total of up to $295,000 by the end of the competition. However, this figure isn’t set in stone.

Behind the Scenes with Bobby Bones

Notably, Bobby Bones, who triumphed in season 27 alongside Sharna Burgess in 2018, suggested that earnings can exceed the quoted maximum. In a September 2025 episode of Jason Tartick’s podcast, Trading Secrets, Bones disclosed the pay structure he experienced on the show. “That show pays OK,” he mentioned, elaborating on his earnings, “Like, first episode, no money. Second episode, $10,000. I think it’s like, $10,000, $10,000, $20,000, $20,000. It ends up being $50,000 an episode if you last.”

Final Earnings Insights

In addition to the base payment he received, Bones shared that his overall payout from Dancing With the Stars ultimately reached close to $400,000. He confirmed a base salary of around $110,000, emphasizing the potential financial benefits for contestants who make it past the initial rounds.