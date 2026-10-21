Alexander Skarsgård Honors Olivia Colman at Wicker Premiere

In a stunning display of affection and creativity, Alexander Skarsgård made headlines at the Los Angeles premiere of his upcoming film Wicker on October 20. The actor, known for his role in True Blood, showcased a unique fashion statement that left many talking—he wore a shirt adorned with a photo of his co-star Olivia Colman, prominently featured over his heart.

A Heartfelt Fashion Statement

The 50-year-old Skarsgård donned a stylish black long-sleeve top that he personalized with an image of Colman in character, framed beautifully with buttons and ribbons. This charming tribute not only highlighted his admiration for his co-star but also demonstrated his playful approach to red-carpet fashion.

Skarsgård’s Full Ensemble

Complementing his unique shirt, Skarsgård opted for a multicolored kilt paired with a black belt, black dress shoes, and matching socks, creating a striking and memorable look for the evening.

Colman’s Reaction

Olivia Colman, the Oscar-winning actress, was visibly surprised and delighted by Skarsgård’s fashion choice. Arriving in a vibrant purple maxi skirt and a red button-down shirt, she was seen laughing and pointing at the shirt’s image of herself as she posed for photos with Skarsgård on the red carpet. Their camaraderie was evident, adding a joyous vibe to the event.

A Trendsetter at the Premiere

This premiere was just another occasion showcasing Skarsgård’s knack for standout fashion choices. As an actor renowned for his roles in Big Little Lies and Succession, his bold style continues to captivate audiences beyond his performances.