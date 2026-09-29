Olivia Colman and Alexander Skarsgård: A Fishy Tale of Kindness

Since its debut at Sundance, “Wicker” has made waves, particularly due to its bold erotic scenes featuring Olivia Colman and Alexander Skarsgård. The film presents a unique twist with Colman’s character engaging with her custom-woven lover, played by Skarsgård, bringing a playful energy to Taylor Swift’s “Wood.”

Colman’s Enthusiasm for the Script

At the Zurich Film Festival, where the film celebrated its European premiere, Colman expressed her deep admiration for the script, declaring, “I’ve never read anything like it before. It’s in my top three scripts that I’ve loved and I’ve done.” She lauded the screenplay as “beautiful, funny and original,” humorously adding that “the only way you can sell it is by having a picture of Alex as a very sexy basket.”

A Woven Love Story

In “Wicker,” Colman takes on the role of a medieval fisherwoman who faces constant ostracism until she marries a wicker husband, portrayed by Skarsgård and crafted by a basket weaver, played by Peter Dinklage. The film is directed by Alex Huston Fischer and Eleanor Wilson and is an adaptation of Ursula Wills-Jones’ “The Wicker Husband.”

Skarsgård’s Character Exploration

While Skarsgård has ventured into risqué roles before, he found portraying a softer character to be a daunting task. “To be honest, I found it terrifying. I feel way more comfortable playing dark, twisted, demented characters,” he admitted. This role required him to embrace qualities that felt foreign to him. “He’s so sweet, so tender and caring, and all those things that I can’t relate to personally,” Skarsgård noted.

Crafting the Wicker Husband

The film’s visual essence was enhanced by Wētā Workshop, renowned for its work on “The Lord of the Rings.” Skarsgård recalled his first encounter with his woven counterpart, calling it “extraordinary.” He emphasized that the team aimed for practical effects, stating, “This was not going to be a CGI version.” He elaborated, “I’ll never forget the first time I saw the wicker husband at the workshop in Budapest. Stepping into it was also a way of finding the character because it defined his physicality and who he was.”

Challenges in Character Movement

Adjusting to the character’s design presented its own set of challenges for Skarsgård. “It was glued to my face! It was crucial that the mask would move with my facial movements so that it wouldn’t be completely flattened, but that meant I had to exaggerate them,” he explained, noting that normal movements didn’t register on screen and required a learning curve to perfect.

A Unique Acting Experience

Colman shared that working alongside a character like Skarsgård’s wicker husband was a new experience for her. “I’ve never done it before, but we’re in that magical world where we’re just talking to each other. We got on very well, and giggled a lot. It was lovely to play those two people. Well, one person and a basket,” she remarked.

Exploring Themes in “Wicker”

Despite its unconventional premise, “Wicker” delves into themes surrounding marriage and gender roles, echoing the absurdity of “Monty Python and the Holy Grail.” Colman pointed out that none of the women in the film, apart from her character, have their own names and face societal rejection. Yet, she highlights the empowering relationship between the fisherwoman and her wicker husband, emphasizing the equality and mutual care they share. “They support each other, listen to each other, take care of each other,” she asserted.