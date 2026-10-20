Alanis Morissette's Powerful National Anthem Performance at WNBA Finals

The Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) is celebrating its 30th anniversary, making it the oldest women’s professional sports league in North America. Founded in 1996, the league has transformed significantly from its inaugural season, which featured just eight teams to a current lineup that will expand to 15 teams by the 2026 season. This includes the Atlanta Dream, Chicago Sky, Connecticut Sun, Dallas Wings, Golden State Valkyries, Indiana Fever, Las Vegas Aces, Minnesota Lynx, Portland Fire, Seattle Storm, Toronto Tempo, and Washington Mystics.

From Eight Teams to a Thriving League

The original teams at the league’s outset were the Charlotte Sting, Cleveland Rockers, Houston Comets, New York Liberty, Los Angeles Sparks, Phoenix Mercury, Sacramento Monarchs, and Utah Starzz. Over the years, however, the league has undergone numerous changes. Not all teams have stood the test of time; the Starzz relocated to San Antonio and eventually to Las Vegas, while the Sting, Rockers, Monarchs, and Rockers ultimately folded. In a notable turn of events, Tilman Fertitta recently acquired the Connecticut Sun and has plans to rebrand the team in Texas, aiming to enhance the league’s profile and fan engagement in the region.

Celebrating History and Looking Forward

As the WNBA approaches 2027, the expansion and rebranding efforts illustrate a commitment to growth and sustainability in women’s professional sports. The league stands out not only for its competitive spirit but also as a testament to the evolving landscape of women in athletics.