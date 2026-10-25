After Two Years, Jade's 'Angel of My Dreams' Soars

Jade, a rising British pop artist, recently experienced a seismic shift in her career, sparked by an unexpected moment at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. As she rode the train to her weekly therapy appointment, she reflected on how different everything felt, especially when her debut single, “Angel of My Dreams,” suddenly flared to life again in the spotlight. “Nobody on this tube knows that my debut single was playing while Kylie Jenner wore the fantasy bra at the VS fashion show,” she shared on TikTok, a post that astonishingly garnered 13 million views and 2.2 million likes.

From Anticipation to Revelation

Jade had been aware that Victoria’s Secret intended to feature “Angel of My Dreams,” the lead single from her forthcoming 2024 solo album, That’s Showbiz, Baby. However, she could hardly anticipate the prominent role the song would play during Kylie Jenner’s runway debut, clad in the dazzling $50 million Fantasy Bra. The moment was accentuated by Jenner’s majestic white wings, all choreographed to the rhythm of Jade’s heartfelt track.

“I’m assuming there’s a gay man behind the choosing of that song,” Jade mentioned animatedly in her conversation with Rolling Stone. “And I can’t thank them enough for picking it for that specific moment.”

The Surge of Success

Since the show aired on October 18, “Angel of My Dreams” has experienced an astonishing 4,300 percent rise in global streams on Spotify, achieving its largest streaming day on October 20. As of now, it boasts over 86 million streams on the platform. Understanding the impact, Jenner also acknowledged the song, sharing it with her vast audience of 381 million followers on Instagram. “I’ve reached out and just said thank you,” Jade disclosed. “I’m gonna have to send her something and the Victoria’s Secret team.”

Balancing New Opportunities

Jade’s sudden success means she’ll have to juggle her upcoming second album while capitalizing on this newfound breakthrough. Interestingly, two psychics and an astrologer had foretold that late October would be pivotal for her. “It’s just nuts that it’s actually come true,” she remarked, revealing her motivation for consulting them during a challenging season in her life.

She expressed her skepticism about hearing such predictions countless times over the years as she pursued fame in the U.S. while a member of Little Mix. “You know how it’s like in the U.S., you get the people that’ll be like, ‘You’re gonna be a star. It’s gonna be huge.’ And I’ve heard that for 15 years,” she explained. However, now it seems the dream is morphing into reality. “I’ll work as hard as I need to keep pushing forward,” Jade asserted. “I hope it isn’t a flash in the pan.”

Emotional Reflections on the Fashion Show

What was your initial reaction watching the fashion show?

“I don’t think even I understood the gravitas of Kylie Jenner walking out in that bra and what that would do,” Jade exclaimed. “Did not predict the snowball effect it would have, but also it is just so fitting.” She elaborated, noting the thematic alignment of “Angel of My Dreams,” which captures the wrestling match of wanting to remain relevant within the industry.

Finding Balance Amidst the Hype

Now that you’re a few days removed from the shock of the response, how are you feeling?

“I feel like it still hasn’t sunk in yet,” she confessed. Despite releasing “Angel of My Dreams” two years ago, the timing feels significant. Initially, she wrestled with feeling peace over her song’s previous lack of mainstream success, which she believed was overdue. “Now, I feel like I almost spoke it into existence,” she added, recalling her earlier hope for a resurgence.

Seizing the Moment with TikTok

You’ve been clocked in on TikTok from the second the song started blowing up again.

“Oh babe, I’m milking the fuck out of this song,” she declared unapologetically. With her team energized, they are all scrambling to maximize this opportunity. “We’ve worked so hard and it’s just so lovely seeing the fans be like, ‘Well, we were here from day one. It’s about time this happened.’ So yeah, I will be doing at least three TikToks a day.”

Anticipating Future Performances

On a larger scale, you performed “Angel of My Dreams” at the 2026 Mercury Prize Awards last night. Was that always the pick for that particular performance?

“We’d already planned it months ago,” she explained of how the timing couldn’t have been better for the performance following the resurgence. “It’s now become, I guess, the first live performance of the resurgence of ‘Angel of My Dreams.’”

You got a standing ovation there, too.

“I’m getting emotional,” she admitted. The standing ovation felt like a fulfillment of her hard work amidst personal struggles throughout the year. “It was lovely and empowering to have other women in music stand up for me.”

Support from Fellow Artists

How else have you seen people showing up for you right now?

“Every time I go on Instagram, I see other artists using the sound or DMing me, and it’s really hard to not get affected by that,” she noted. The scrutiny of the pop industry can be intense, but she feels ready to embrace the support pouring in.

Continuing to Grow

You’ve already started working on your second album; where were you in the process when all of this started taking over?

“I’ve done a few sessions with AG Cook, but Mike Sabath is the main collaborator for this record,” Jade explained. She intends to give “Angel” the time it deserves while simultaneously developing her next album.

Understanding the Journey

Has your relationship with “Angel of My Dreams” and those ideas around stardom and the industry shifted in the past two years?

“There’s a more quiet confidence now,” she voiced, reflecting on her growth since its release. She acknowledges the ironic journey where the authenticity of the song mirrors her experiences in the industry.

Looking Ahead