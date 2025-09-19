Aerosmith Joins Forces with Yungblud for First Song in 12 Years

Aerosmith’s remarkable collaboration with Yungblud marks a significant return to the recording studio, signaling the end of their 12-year hiatus from releasing new music. Embracing this exciting chapter, they have joined forces to create the EP “One More Time,” which is set to drop on November 21. The first single, “My Only Angel,” is already available, promising fans a fresh taste of Aerosmith’s legendary sound.

The Genesis of a Unique Collaboration

The partnership between Aerosmith and Yungblud began unexpectedly when the young artist invited the iconic band to join him on his track “Hello Heaven, Hello.” The chemistry was undeniable, prompting them to extend their collaboration into a five-track EP. “One More Time” will feature four new songs and a fresh mix of Aerosmith’s classic hit “Back in the Saddle.”

A Memorable Live Performance

Fans recently saw this new alliance in action during the MTV Video Music Awards. Yungblud shared the stage with Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, and guitarist Nuno Bettencourt to pay tribute to Ozzy Osbourne. This performance highlighted the band’s enduring charisma and set the stage for their joint ventures.

Challenges and New Beginnings

Following the cancellation of their “Peace Out…Farewell Tour” due to Tyler’s throat injury, Aerosmith decided to retire from touring. The announcement resonated with fans worldwide, who had hoped for a chance to see the band live once more. Despite this setback, Tyler managed to perform at various special events, showcasing his undiminished vocal prowess.

Joe Perry also continued his musical journey with the Joe Perry Project, featuring several high-profile musicians. Steven Tyler even made a surprise appearance with Perry at the Hollywood Bowl, offering fans a glimpse of their enduring partnership.

What Lies Ahead

The studio work on “One More Time” brought together Tyler, Perry, Whitford, and bassist Tom Hamilton, with Matt Sorum stepping in for drummer Joey Kramer. This reunion fuels speculation about a final Aerosmith concert in the future. As Joe Perry remarked earlier this year, “There’s gotta be at least another Aerosmith gig.”

While the future remains uncertain, Aerosmith and Yungblud’s new artistic venture demonstrates the timeless appeal of this legendary band. Fans eagerly anticipate the full release of “One More Time” as the journey of Aerosmith continues to unfold in unexpected yet thrilling ways.