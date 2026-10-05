Aaron Sorkin Takes a Bold Aim at Zuckerberg's Legacy

Last week, just before watching Aaron Sorkin’s The Social Reckoning, I noted an intriguing advertisement that delivers a pointed critique of Mark Zuckerberg, enticing viewers to reconsider the impact of his social media empire. This fiery promotion, produced by Sony Pictures, is perhaps one of the most candid jabs at a tech executive in recent memory, particularly in Hollywood marketing. As it teases the film’s release on October 9, it provocatively asserts, “Mark Zuckerberg Will Love The Social Reckoning,” followed by the biting tagline, “Instagram doesn’t fact-check most ads. Why should we?” This line directly references Zuckerberg’s notorious reluctance to fact-check political ads on Meta’s platforms, while being hosted on… Instagram itself.

Exploring the Film’s Bold Narrative

Having attended the film’s world premiere in New York, I found that while the advertisement is audacious, Sorkin’s film dives even deeper into its critique. Mikey Madison, portraying Frances Haugen, presents sharp lines drawn from her own testimony before the Senate, asserting that the company is “buying its profits with our safety.” One particularly striking scene features Facebook executives reacting to distressing footage of the January 6 insurrection, driven home by a legal advisor who scathingly accuses Zuckerberg of “commoditizing gullibility.” The film masterfully exposes Zuckerberg’s attempts to excuse the harmful impact of his platforms, with scenes designed to provoke outrage from the audience. Sorkin’s work builds on journalism from outlets like the Wall Street Journal, integrating the harsh realities of algorithmic manipulation into its narrative.

The Haunting Performance of Jeremy Strong

Jeremy Strong’s portrayal of Zuckerberg stands out as a notable evolution from Jesse Eisenberg’s earlier interpretation, embodying a character that fuses the traits of a villain and a cold corporate overlord. Strong’s Zuckerberg lacks empathy, reacting to any mention of the harm caused by his platform as if it were a criminal offense, an attitude underlined by a scene where he’s advised to avoid words like “users” to not seem like a scientist conducting experiments on his audience. This performance pushes boundaries, employing Method Acting to lay bare the darker elements of Zuckerberg’s persona.

A Corporate Culture Clash

What’s particularly striking is Sony Pictures, a massive player in the tech landscape itself, not only endorsing The Social Reckoning but also embracing the provocative ad. The company has aired the spot on the same day Meta settled a significant child-harm lawsuit led by numerous attorneys general, reinforcing a cultural commentary on the power dynamics between Hollywood and tech giants. This rarity of a studio taking a stand against a Silicon Valley titan is noteworthy given the current market climates and entrenched interests.

Reflections on Social Media’s Ongoing Influence

As we navigate this complex moment, it’s evident that Hollywood and tech companies are engaging in a delicate dance of public perception. Meta recently vetoed an ad for Alex Gibney’s documentary on Elon Musk before reversing that decision, illustrating this intricate relationship. Despite the fact that studios typically reach audiences in the millions, while social media giants reach billions, it’s refreshing to see entities like HBO and Bleecker Street remain committed to releasing films critical of the tech world. Five years after Haugen’s testimony, it may feel disheartening to realize that social media remains as powerful and contentious as ever, with Instagram’s user base reportedly growing 25% since her revelations.