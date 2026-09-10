Aaron Rodgers Reveals Lack of Intimacy in Danica Patrick Romance

Aaron Rodgers‘s engagement announcement at the February 2021 NFL Honors brought his relationship with actress Shailene Woodley into the spotlight. Just days after E! News first reported their romance, Woodley confirmed during an appearance on The Tonight Show that they had been engaged for some time. “We got engaged a while ago,” she shared. “He’s, first off, just a wonderful, incredible human being, but I never thought I’d be engaged to somebody who threw balls for a living.”

Glimpses of Their Romance

Throughout 2021, fans caught glimpses of Shailene and Aaron’s love story through their shared social media moments, vacation photos, and various dates. However, the couple faced challenges, and by 2022, they decided to part ways.

Reflections on Their Breakup

Looking back on their relationship, which she described as both “not right” yet “beautiful,” Woodley expressed the emotional toll of the breakup in a 2024 interview with Outside. “I felt like I lost my soul, my self, my happiness, my joy,” she revealed. “I really understood depression and anxiety and, like, complete soul detachment.”

Understanding Toxicity in Relationships

Although she didn’t delve into details, Woodley mentioned that she had remained in a “toxic situation” because she was empathizing with “someone else.” This complexity made it difficult for her to discuss her relationship with Rodgers. “I haven’t shared much about my relationship with Aaron because it always makes me cry,” she admitted.

A New Chapter Begins