Aaron Rodgers Shares Heartfelt Plans for Family Life After Retirement

After a year-long engagement to actress Shailene Woodley, NFL quarterback Aaron Rodgers has found love again. In a December 2024 appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers shared insights into his new relationship with his girlfriend, identified only as Brittani, revealing that she has quickly become an integral part of his life.

New Beginnings in Love

During the holiday season, Rodgers spoke with host Pat McAfee and analyst A.J. Hawk about his preparations for Christmas gifts for Brittani. The quarterback cheekily clarified, “Not Britney Spears. No, this is Brittani with an ‘i.'” Despite keeping their relationship somewhat private, he noted that Brittani does not have social media, adding an air of intrigue to their romance.

A Strong Connection

Rodgers revealed that Brittani supports him in his career, making time to watch The Pat McAfee Show and cheer on McAfee. He expressed a sense of optimism about their future together, saying, “It’s a good feeling, boys,” highlighting his readiness for a long-term commitment.

Life After Football

Aaron Rodgers faced challenges after being cut from the New York Jets in February 2025, complicating his plans for a new team. However, he emphasized that his priorities have shifted. In an April 2025 discussion on The Pat McAfee Show, he mentioned, “I’m in a different phase of my life. I’m in a serious relationship. I have off-the-field stuff going on that requires my attention,” noting the importance of personal commitments he had made during uncertain times.