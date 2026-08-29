Shailene Woodley Heartbroken Over Missing Mary Jane Role

Shailene Woodley has recently opened up about her profound disappointment upon discovering that her scenes as Mary Jane Watson in “The Amazing Spider-Man 2” were ultimately cut from the film. This revelation comes over 12 years after her initial casting alongside Andrew Garfield, and it has left fans curious about what might have been.

Dream Role Turns Into Disappointment

In a candid interview as part of the “SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations” series, Woodley reminisced about the excitement she felt when first being cast in the role of Mary Jane. “Spider-Man’s my favorite superhero. Mary Jane was my favorite character growing up. So, when I got it, I was like, ‘This is so exciting,’” she recounted.

The Shocking Phone Call

However, Woodley’s enthusiasm took a hit when she received a phone call a year after filming, informing her that she would not be included in the final cut of the movie, which premiered in May 2014. “That was a fun phone call,” she quipped, revealing her shock at the news.

The Rationale Behind the Decision

Woodley explained that she had filmed three scenes with Garfield, and the decision to cut Mary Jane was based on the filmmakers’ desire to streamline the storyline. “They were like, ‘We’ve introduced a lot of new characters in this last one, and we’re going to wait for… whatever happens between [Emma Stone’s character, Gwen Stacy] and Andrew,” she detailed. Notably, Gwen Stacy meets a tragic fate in the movie. Woodley was also told that Mary Jane would be introduced after the events surrounding Gwen’s character. “Let’s wait for [Gwen Stacy] to die and then we’ll introduce Mary Jane,” she said, reflecting on the reasoning behind the cut.

Confusion Around Character Dynamics

Ultimately, the filmmakers felt it would be confusing to introduce Mary Jane as another love interest for Peter Parker so soon. Woodley said, “Well, that’s what I was told, you know. But again, who knows what the truth is. I could have been terrible and they’re like, ‘We can’t do this.’”

Producer’s Insights

At the 2014 New York premiere of “The Amazing Spider-Man 2,” producer Matt Tolmach explained the reasoning for the cut, saying that they had “bit off more story than we could tell.” He elaborated that the script was a hefty 148 pages, and as they progressed, they recognized that Mary Jane’s storyline would not fit in the film.

Reflections on a Career

In her nearly 90-minute interview, Woodley also discussed her experiences in various acclaimed projects, including “Divergent,” “Dumb Money,” “The Descendants,” “The Fault in Our Stars,” HBO’s “Big Little Lies,” and Season 2 of Hulu’s “Paradise.”