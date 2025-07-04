100,000 Fans Highlight Anime Expo’s Global Impact in L.A.

Anime has solidified its position as a global phenomenon, with its cultural influence reaching new heights each year. In downtown Los Angeles, the Anime Expo showcases this rising prominence, drawing 100,000 enthusiasts over the Fourth of July weekend. The annual event is not just a gathering; it’s a celebration of the art form’s immense impact worldwide.

The Anime Expo is renowned for being one of the largest gatherings of anime fans in the world, second only to Japan’s AnimeJapan. Since its inception, the Expo has become a vital destination for fans and industry insiders alike. Downtown Los Angeles buzzes with excitement as attendees immerse themselves in the vibrant culture, from cosplaying iconic characters to exploring exclusive merchandise.

Sony’s Dominance in the Anime Landscape

Sony Pictures Entertainment has reinforced its influence in the anime sector through Crunchyroll, its leading streaming platform. As a joint venture with Aniplex, a key player in anime production, Crunchyroll is integral to the art form’s global distribution. Missing out on such a significant event like the Anime Expo in L.A. is not an option for Sony, as it mirrors the scale and fervor seen at the AnimeJapan event in Tokyo.

At the Expo, Crunchyroll seizes the opportunity to unveil new projects and connect with industry partners. The event serves as a dynamic space where creators, producers, and distributors gather to negotiate licensing deals and strategize marketing plans—critical operations for Crunchyroll.

The Origins and Evolution of Anime Expo

Anime Expo began in 1991 as “Anime Con,” a modest gathering initiated by anime enthusiasts at UC Berkeley. Initially held at a small inn in San Jose, California, the Expo migrated to Southern California and found its permanent home at the L.A. Convention Center in 2008. Attendance has grown remarkably, reaching 100,000 by 2016, reflecting anime’s growing stature as a lifestyle and art form.

Mitchel Berger of Crunchyroll notes that the growth of Anime Expo parallels the expansion of anime’s cultural impact. Fans proudly display their devotion with themed attire and tattoos, while the proximity of L.A. Live to the Convention Center adds to the festive atmosphere.

Crunchyroll’s Engagement with the Fandom

Crunchyroll’s presence at Anime Expo is characterized by its commitment to fans. By providing sneak peeks at upcoming content, facilitating unique experiences, and offering exclusive merchandise, Crunchyroll ensures attendees have an authentic and immersive experience. The interaction between fans and creators is pivotal to the Crunchyroll presence, reinforcing its commitment to the anime community.

The intense enthusiasm from attendees and their meticulous cosplay further reflect the vibrant community anime has fostered. This level of engagement is something Crunchyroll actively cultivates, not just at the Expo but across various social media platforms. They continuously engage with fans online, amplifying stories and staying attuned to fandom trends.

The Broader Impact of Anime in Theaters

Crunchyroll, in collaboration with Sony Pictures, capitalizes on theatrical releases to extend the anime experience beyond conventions. Gen Z and Gen Alpha audiences eagerly seek shared experiences, making theater viewings immensely popular. These events allow fans to unite and celebrate beloved content, creating irreplaceable communal experiences.

Ultimately, Crunchyroll aims to be more than a streaming platform; it seeks to be an integral part of the anime lifestyle, offering fans diverse ways to engage with their favorite content, whether through merchandise, theater events, or digital interactions. Anime is more than an entertainment choice—it’s a global movement connecting people through its unique storytelling.