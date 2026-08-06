ZZ Top's Hollywood Bowl Show Canceled Over Major Challenges

ZZ Top has confirmed the cancellation of their highly anticipated performance at the Hollywood Bowl, originally scheduled for Wednesday, August 5. The announcement was made via the band’s social media, with frontman Billy Gibbons stating, “Insurmountable obstacles require canceling our Hollywood Bowl performance.” He expressed gratitude towards their dedicated fanbase, assuring them that the band is counting on their understanding during this unexpected interruption.

For those who purchased tickets, refunds are available through their point of purchase, and all tickets, including transportation and parking passes, will automatically be refunded to the original payment method, as clarified in the band’s statement.

Upcoming Tour Dates Despite Setback

Despite this cancellation, ZZ Top’s The Big One tour continues, with upcoming appearances planned in Fresno, California, this Friday, followed by shows in Saratoga, New York, and Modesto, California, over the weekend. Earlier this year, the band expanded their 2026 tour with nearly two dozen new dates scheduled for the summer. Gibbons noted in a press release, “It’s true that we’ve been spending a lot of time on the road, and the more we’re out there, the better it feels.”

Reflecting on their extended career, he added, “It’s a good time for us and for the generations of fans who appreciate what we do. We’ve been at it for quite a while — something like five decades — and it seems we’re getting good at it, so there’s no reason to slow things down. Let’s rock!”

Cheap Trick Steps In with an Intimate Show

Following the news of ZZ Top’s canceled performance, Cheap Trick, who have been sharing select tour dates with the band, swiftly announced a “very special and intimate” concert at the Troubadour in West Hollywood on the same night. The show was met with immediate enthusiasm, selling out quickly.