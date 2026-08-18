'Zootopia 2' Release Dates Announced: Get Ready for the Adventure

Following a tremendous box-office success, Toy Story 5 is set to make its digital debut on various platforms, including Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Fandango at Home. This latest installment explores contemporary issues, particularly the collective unease surrounding technology’s influence, introduced through a new character, Lilypad—a smart tablet toy that poses a challenge to Woody, Buzz Lightyear, and their low-tech companions.

Box Office Success and Returning Characters



Directed by Pixar veteran Andrew Stanton, known for iconic films like Finding Nemo and WALL-E, Toy Story 5 has grossed over a billion dollars worldwide. This is the first new addition to the franchise since 2019, and it sees the return of beloved characters voiced by Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, and Joan Cusack as Woody, Buzz Lightyear, and Jessie. New cast members include Conan O’Brien and Greta Lee, bringing fresh energy to this already dynamic ensemble.

Musical Highlights and Physical Release Details



The film features standout musical moments, including a captivating track by Taylor Swift titled “I Knew It, I Knew You,” alongside a surprise cameo from Bad Bunny. In addition to the digital release, Disney has announced a physical media launch, with 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD formats hitting the shelves on September 22. Fans can look forward to a Steelbook Blu-ray featuring a variant cover, and a comprehensive five-movie box set.

Extras in the Physical Release



The physical release of Toy Story 5 is packed with bonus content, including behind-the-scenes featurettes starring O’Brien and Lee, along with insights from filmmakers and animators. Additional extras feature a gag reel and deleted scenes. Notably, the digital version also offers exclusive music and lyric videos for Swift’s hit, not available on the physical media.

Disney has yet to announce a release date for Toy Story 5 on Disney+. However, based on previous patterns, the film is anticipated to be available on the streaming platform sometime in late September or early October.

Future Pixar Releases

