Zayn Malik Talk about His Baby with Gigi Hadid

This week, Gigi Hadid confirmed in a Tonight Show meeting with Jimmy Fallon that she and her partner, Zayn Malik, are expecting their initial youngster with each other.

“You know, we wish we could’ve announced it on our terms, but we’re very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s well wishes and support so…” she informed Fallon. Malik appears equally as satisfied to be a brand-new father. A source informed Us Weekly that Malik “couldn’t be more thrilled” for his and Hadid’s upcoming addition.

“Zayn has always been so into Gigi, and she’s always been such a big part of his life,” the source stated. “Even when there were times that they weren’t a couple, it was still very much there.”

The source included that the pair that came back with each other late in 2015 is “solid” in advance of this child’s arrival. The source included that Malik would certainly “talk openly with his friends about how he was still so in” and that “he was very hopeful that they would get back together.”

Before Hadid confirmed the pregnancy on April 30, there were currently reports flowing regarding the information. TMZ and Entertainment Tonight both reported the then-alleged information early today. ET composed: “Gigi and Zayn are expecting their first child together, and the couple is very excited! Gigi has kept the secret close to her family and friends for a while as she’s only a few months along. Once Gigi and Zayn got back together at the end of last year, it was like they never skipped a beat and knew what they had was special. The couple and their families are overjoyed.”

Hadid’s mom, Yolanda Hadid, likewise confirmed the information today to Dutch celeb information television program RTL Boulevard, which uploaded her declaration on its Instagram account.

Yolanda stated she was “still shocked our little secret got leaked to the press. Of course, we are so excited. I’m excited to become Oma in September, especially after I lost my mom so recently. But this is the beauty of life – one soul leaves us, and a new one comes in. We feel very blessed.”

Meanwhile, the 25-year-old mom-to-be informed Fallon she’s been yearning one-morning meal food specifically: “My craving has been everything bagels,” she stated. “I eat an everything bagel every day, and so I was already, like, so excited that my birthday cake was the everything bagel…”