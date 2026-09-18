Zach Cregger's Reboot: All Resident Evil Zombies, Weapons, and Secrets

SPOILER ALERT: This article contains major spoilers for “Resident Evil,” now playing in theaters.

The “Resident Evil” franchise is synonymous with horror, having solidified its place in both the gaming and film industries. Once the highest-grossing film series based on a video game, it has long captivated audiences, even amidst competition from titles like Universal’s “Super Mario” movies. The original 1996 Capcom game introduced gamers to protagonists Chris Redfield and Jill Valentine as they attempted to escape a terrifying mansion teeming with zombies. The series continued to evolve, unraveling the sinister operations of the Umbrella Corporation, a pharmaceutical giant responsible for unleashing a terrifying zombie virus through experiments with bioweapons.

With the initial games blending atmospheric tension with clunky graphics, the series further expanded in 1998 with “Resident Evil 2,” which introduced new characters like Claire Redfield and Leon S. Kennedy as they tried to navigate the horrors of Raccoon City. The subsequent sequels and remakes saw the zombie threat infiltrate various settings, extending the narrative across farms, vampire-infested villages, and more, as the Umbrella Corporation’s virulent plague spread far and wide.

Despite the video games’ epic successes, the film adaptations struggled. After six movies led by Paul W.S. Anderson and starring Milla Jovovich, the franchise underwent another reboot with 2021’s “Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City,” which did not meet expectations. Now, director Zach Cregger takes a bold step forward with a fresh narrative that remains distinct from the games, centered around Raccoon City and the infamous Umbrella Corporation. The film introduces Austin Abrams as Bryan, a medical courier caught in a catastrophic incident during a routine delivery.

Undead Dogs

In one of the film’s intense moments, a seemingly ordinary dog chases Bryan into an abandoned barn after he encounters his first zombie. In a desperate bid for survival, he climbs to the rafters, only to abandon the ladder. The dog, driven by hunger, attempts to nibble at him through the barn wall, revealing unnerving tendrils reminiscent of classic video game encounters where zombie dogs proved to be early adversities.

Puker

Bryan faces a grotesque creature that spews acidic vomit while trapped in a hospital elevator, a fearsome nod to the video game “Resident Evil 7: Biohazard,” which featured similar enemies using such repulsive attacks. Horror enthusiasts will recognize the inspiration, as other games also explore nasty foes capable of projectile assaults.

Revenant

Another fearsome foe is the Revenant, stitched together from various body parts and reminiscent of the creature from “Resident Evil Revelations 2” that escalates Bryan’s terror. In a shocking twist, he becomes a version of this monstrous entity towards the film’s climax, reflecting the twisted nature of survival and mutation within the series.

T-Virus Tendrils

Though the T-Virus is not explicitly named in the film, it serves as the catalyst for the chaos. Promising power through bio-organic weapons experimentation, the T-Virus engenders a zombie apocalypse that plays a significant role throughout the events, with various monsters sporting long tendrils that the players must contend with, mirroring the combat mechanics of the games.

Raccoon City

Raccoon City emerges as a focal point, notorious for housing the Umbrella Corporation’s illicit laboratory, a hotbed for experimentation that precipitates the outbreak. Just like in the narratives of the game, this setting amplifies the horror as the story unfolds against the backdrop of the corporation’s devious schemes.

Umbrella Corporation

The Umbrella Corporation is notorious within the “Resident Evil” lore for covertly engaging in unethical practices that lead to the rapid spread of the undead epidemic. Paul Walter Hauser and Zach Cherry play bumbling scientists embroiled in the attempt to control the chaos that ensues, underscoring the company’s duplicitous nature.

Locks

Locked doors, a classic gaming trope, feature heavily in the film as Bryan confronts numerous challenges requiring clever navigation. Whether requiring keys or brute force to break through, these obstacles reflect a familiar frustration for gamers as they seek the next level or critical upgrades.

Weapons

In a universe rife with danger, weapons are essential for survival. Much like players in the games, Bryan begins unarmed and must upgrade his arsenal throughout the film. He collects a range of firearms, including a classic handgun, shotgun, and assault rifle, essential tools in battling the undead.

Flashlights

Light serves as both a guide and a warning in horror, as Bryan navigates the film using a flashlight—an indispensable ally in the dark yet fraught with danger. The film nods to the struggle in the games where running out of batteries can lead to dire consequences.

Looking for Ammo

The frantic quest for ammunition is a recurring theme in “Resident Evil” gameplay. In the film, as the undead close in, Bryan’s desperate search for shells mirrors the anxiety felt by players who must scavenge every possible location to ensure their survival.

Stalkers

Characters like Nemesis, Mr. X, Lady Dimitrescu, and Jack Baker have instilled fear in gamers, serving as relentless adversaries. The film adopts a similar approach with its own terrifying stalker, an unsettling presence that hounds Bryan throughout his harrowing journey.

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