In an electrifying performance during the NFL Thanksgiving Day Game Halftime Show, the legendary hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan took center stage, thrilling fans with a series of iconic hits. Joined by Red Hot Chili Peppers’ drummer Chad Smith, the group captivated the audience at Ford Field in Detroit, where the Chicago Bears faced off against the Detroit Lions.

Classic Hits and Special Guests

The Wu-Tang Clan kicked off their high-energy set with “Triumph,” a standout track from their 1997 album Wu-Tang Forever. The group seamlessly transitioned into a medley featuring classics such as “C.R.E.A.M,” “Da Mystery of Chessboxin,” and “Bring Da Ruckus.” A special highlight of the performance was the appearance of Young Dirty Bastard, the son of the late Ol’ Dirty Bastard, who delivered his father’s lines from the 1995 single “Shimmy Shimmy Ya.”

ODB’s son, Young Dirty Bastard performing “Shimmy Shimmy Ya” at the Thanksgiving NFL halftime performance with Wu-Tang Clan 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Vp8SYwyNu3 — Ahmed/The Ears/IG: BigBizTheGod 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) November 26, 2026

A Thanksgiving Tradition

This year’s Thanksgiving game was not just about the fierce competition on the field; it continued the spirit of including legendary music performances in NFL traditions. Prior to Wu-Tang’s explosive show, Broadway singer Antonio Cipriano treated viewers by singing the National Anthem.

Recent Accomplishments

Wu-Tang Clan’s performance came on the heels of their recent induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. In a star-studded ceremony held in Los Angeles, all living members of the group celebrated the honor with a medley that included well-loved tracks like “C.R.E.A.M.” and “Wu-Tang Clan Ain’t Nuthing ta F’ Wit,” introduced by none other than comedian Chris Rock.

A Performance for the Ages

Earlier this year, Wu-Tang Clan also relished a victorious moment by performing on The Tonight Show in celebration of the New York Knicks’ championship victory. During the show, they revived their classics “Bring Da Ruckus” and “C.R.E.A.M.,” gaining support from the NBA team. Their involvement in the Knicks’ journey was highlighted during Game Four of the finals, when they performed at halftime while the team was down by 29 points. Their performance became a rallying cry, as the Knicks went on to win that game and eventually secure the championship title.