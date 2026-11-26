French actor Gérard Depardieu is set to face trial for the alleged rape of actress Charlotte Arnould. This decision comes after a French court recently rejected an appeal from Depardieu, allowing the case to proceed. The incidents in question are said to have occurred in 2018.

Details of the Allegations

Charlotte Arnould has accused Depardieu of sexually assaulting her during rehearsals for a play. According to Arnould, the incidents took place in the actor’s home in Paris. Following the allegations, Depardieu faced a formal investigation, which initially led to his dismissal of the accusations as unfounded.

The Legal Proceedings

After the investigation by the prosecutor’s office in Paris, the case was dismissed in 2019 due to lack of evidence. However, Arnould appealed this decision, which subsequently prompted the court to reopen the case after additional examination. This latest ruling means that Depardieu will have to defend himself in court against the serious charges leveled against him.

Depardieu’s Response

Depardieu has maintained his innocence throughout this process, claiming that the encounters were consensual. His legal team has expressed disappointment over the court’s decision to reject their appeal, indicating that they will continue to fight the charges vigorously.

The Implications of the Trial

This case is particularly significant in France, where issues of sexual misconduct and accountability in the entertainment industry have faced increased scrutiny. The trial will not only impact Depardieu’s career but could also resonate throughout the broader cultural landscape regarding consent and the treatment of women in the arts.