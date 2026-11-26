The glamorous world of dance competition on ABC’s Dancing With the Stars draws many celebrities not only for the spotlight but also for the financial incentives that come with it. Over the years, various reports have surfaced regarding the compensation contestants receive for their participation in the show, shedding light on how much financial gain can be expected by those who take on the challenge of learning intricate choreography and performing live on national television.

Initial Earnings for Contestants

According to multiple sources, including a report from Variety in 2019, contestants are guaranteed a payment of $125,000 for the rehearsal period and the first two weeks of the competition. This initial payment serves as a base salary to encourage participation. If contestants continue to advance in the competition, their earnings increase further, with the possibility of earning additional funds each week. The total potential payout can reach up to $295,000 for those who persevere through the entirety of the season.

Insights from Bobby Bones

However, not all contestants earn the same amount. Bobby Bones, who won season 27 alongside his partner Sharna Burgess, revealed on a September 2025 episode of Jason Tartick’s podcast, Trading Secrets, that his earnings from the show exceeded the average figures reported. Bones stated, “That show pays OK. Like, first episode, no money. Second episode, $10,000. I think it’s like, $10,000, $10,000, $20,000, $20,000. It ends up being $50,000 an episode if you last.” This highlights a structured payment plan wherein earnings scale up for each subsequent episode as participants continue to succeed in the competition.

Overall Compensation

In his case, Bones mentioned that he received a base salary of around $110,000 for his participation, ultimately bringing his total earnings from Dancing With the Stars to approximately $400,000. He exemplifies how significant financial rewards can be for those who excel in the competition. It’s important to note that ABC has not publicly confirmed these figures, leaving a veil of mystery around the exact earnings for every contestant.