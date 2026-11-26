Paige DeSorbo is officially taking her relationship with boyfriend Joe D’Amelio public, marking a significant moment in their romance just months after dismissing engagement rumors. The Summer House alum introduced their relationship to her social media followers with a humorous TikTok video that showcases her friends enjoying a lively pizza-making session.
Making It Official on Social Media
On November 25, DeSorbo shared the TikTok video, which has also been featured on her Instagram Stories, along with a caption that lightheartedly proclaimed, “We aren’t Italian at all.” The video captures the essence of fun as her friends enthusiastically prepare homemade pizzas while lip-syncing to an iconic scene from the 1990 classic film, Goodfellas.
A Nod to Classic Cinema
The clip features the Giggly Squad podcast host’s pals having a great time, reminiscent of the film’s memorable moments where the character Henry Hill, portrayed by Ray Liotta, introduces various members of a mafia crew. “There was Jimmy, and Tommy, and me. And there was Anthony Stabile, Frankie Carbone,” says Liotta’s character in the scene. He continues to recount a long list of colorful characters from the film, adding a humorous layer to the pizza-making festivities.
This light-hearted representation of her life reflects DeSorbo’s vibrant personality and her willingness to share special moments with her audience, further solidifying her connection with fans.
With this playful reveal, Paige DeSorbo and Joe D’Amelio appear to be enjoying their relationship and the fun times that come with it, leaving fans eager for more updates from the couple.