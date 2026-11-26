Paige DeSorbo is officially taking her relationship with boyfriend Joe D’Amelio public, marking a significant moment in their romance just months after dismissing engagement rumors. The Summer House alum introduced their relationship to her social media followers with a humorous TikTok video that showcases her friends enjoying a lively pizza-making session.

Making It Official on Social Media

On November 25, DeSorbo shared the TikTok video, which has also been featured on her Instagram Stories, along with a caption that lightheartedly proclaimed, “We aren’t Italian at all.” The video captures the essence of fun as her friends enthusiastically prepare homemade pizzas while lip-syncing to an iconic scene from the 1990 classic film, Goodfellas.

A Nod to Classic Cinema

The clip features the Giggly Squad podcast host’s pals having a great time, reminiscent of the film’s memorable moments where the character Henry Hill, portrayed by Ray Liotta, introduces various members of a mafia crew. “There was Jimmy, and Tommy, and me. And there was Anthony Stabile, Frankie Carbone,” says Liotta’s character in the scene. He continues to recount a long list of colorful characters from the film, adding a humorous layer to the pizza-making festivities.

This light-hearted representation of her life reflects DeSorbo’s vibrant personality and her willingness to share special moments with her audience, further solidifying her connection with fans.