In a recent episode of The Kardashians, Khloe Kardashian opened up about her views on love and relationships, hinting at the idea of a “lavender marriage.” Having been single and celibate since her 2021 split from Tristan Thompson, Khloe’s reflections on her romantic future are particularly intriguing.

Exploring the Concept of Lavender Marriage

During the November 26 episode, content creator Colt Paulsen brought up the prospect of a lavender marriage, a term defined onscreen as “a marriage of convenience between a man and a woman where one or both partners is queer.” He lightheartedly suggested, “You need a man, all your sisters are dating. You can always do the lavender marriage. If you ever need, I’m here.”

To this offer, Khloe responded enthusiastically, saying, “Oh yeah, well, that? I’m down with anytime.” Her openness to this unconventional arrangement sparked interest among fans and viewers alike.

Khloe’s Mixed Feelings

Despite her initial excitement about the concept, Khloe later revealed that she does have some reservations about pursuing such a relationship. As a devoted mother to her two children—daughter True, 8, and son Tatum, 4, with Thompson—she is conscious of the complexities that any new romantic relationship would involve.