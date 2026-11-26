Ariana Grande has made a significant mark in the entertainment industry as one of the world’s leading pop stars, yet her talents extend far beyond music. Known for her impressive vocal range, comedic timing, and sharp impersonation skills, Grande has effortlessly transitioned from the stage to the screen. As she stars alongside Robert De Niro in the newly released film Focker-In-Law, let’s take a look back at some of her most memorable on-screen moments that have showcased her multifaceted talent.

‘Zoolander 2’

Grande’s appearance in Zoolander 2 is brief but unforgettable. Portraying a character who indulges in a wild orgy with Hansel (Owen Wilson), her first encounter with Ben Stiller was hilariously marked by its absurdity. Reflecting on that moment during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, she recalled, “He was directing me in an orgy scene in Zoolander 2 with a hippo and Susan Sarandon. So right off the bat, we had a comfortability.”

‘Don’t Look Up’

In Adam McKay’s satirical film Don’t Look Up, Grande shines as Riley Bina, a pop superstar oblivious to an impending apocalypse. Performing her hit “Just Look Up” alongside DJ Chello (Kid Cudi), she delivers sharp one-liners like “Listen to the goddamn qualified scientists, we really fucked it up this time.” Notably, many of her song lyrics were improvised, adding an authentic touch to the performance.

‘Swindle’

Back in 2013, Grande took a turn on Nickelodeon with the TV movie Swindle, based on the novel by Gordon Korman. Her character, a cheerleader with geeky talents, teams up with friends to recover a valuable baseball card. This role allowed Grande to step away from her signature airhead persona as Cat Valentine and showcase her range as an actress.

‘Wicked: For Good’

Grande’s future portrayal of Glinda in the second half of the film adaptation of Wicked is set to be stunning. As Glinda plans her wedding to Prince Fiyero, she embarks on a spiritual journey to assist her friend Elphaba (Cynthia Erivo). With standout songs like “I Couldn’t Be Happier” and “For Good,” Grande’s musical talents will undoubtedly reinforce why she was a perfect fit for this iconic role.

‘Scream Queens’

Grande made her debut in adult television with Scream Queens, playing the character Chanel #2. Despite her character’s fate of becoming a ghost, Grande’s comedic timing and sharp delivery made her an instant scene-stealer. From discussing the afterlife with wildly humorous anecdotes involving Adolf Hitler, she won over audiences and showcased her comedic prowess.

‘Victorious’

No discussion of Grande’s rise to fame would be complete without mentioning her breakout role as Cat Valentine in Nickelodeon’s Victorious. This series solidified her career, offering memorable musical moments that displayed her singing talent and comedic flair. As Cat, Grande became a household name, paving the way for her successful pop career.

‘SNL’

Grande has graced the stage of SNL multiple times, known for her ability to impersonate various celebrities and deliver laugh-out-loud sketches. From recreating Jennifer Lawrence in a Family Feud sketch to playing a quirky intern showcasing her impression skills, Grande doesn’t shy away from embracing humor, marking her as a creative force in comedy.

‘Focker-In-Law’

In her latest role in Focker-In-Law, Grande portrays Olivia Jones, a multi-talented character who is determined to impress the notorious Jack Byrnes (played by Robert De Niro). Her comedic timing shines as she navigates the dynamics of family and ambition, further proving her versatility as an actress.