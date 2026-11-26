In a heartfelt interview with his sister Lorraine, Ray Nicholson shared how his relationship with his legendary father, Jack Nicholson, is deeply rooted in their shared passion for basketball. Despite the challenges of communication, Ray stated, “We can’t talk about a lot, but we can talk about the f—— Lakers until kingdom come.” This revelation highlights how sports serve as a unique connection between the father-son duo.

Ray’s Shift from Football to Acting

At 34, Ray Nicholson is carving his own path in Hollywood, currently starring in “Mosquito Bowl.” Initially set on a football career, his dreams shifted after facing a staph infection that developed into MRSA during his senior year of high school. “You don’t want to do this. You want to be an actor,” Ray recounted the pivotal moment that redirected his focus, expressing initial fear about sharing this revelation with his iconic father. He ultimately found his footing at the University of Southern California, where he developed a passion for filmmaking and grew to understand that his father, while influential, is just one of many voices in the industry.

Finding His Own Identity

Ray emphasized the importance of self-discovery throughout his experience: “Yes, of course, making Dad proud is high on my list, but this is really a way of finding who I am.” With Jack Nicholson’s illustrious career offering both inspiration and pressure, Ray acknowledged the challenges of living under such a significant legacy. Reflecting on his growth, he noted, “So much of my practice has just been learning to be present.”

Admiration for His Father’s Legacy

In a recent interview with Men’s Health, Ray expressed, “My dad’s my hero. I think he’s magic. I love him more than anything.” He also confessed that he didn’t watch any of his father’s films until he turned 18, pointing to “Cuckoo’s Nest,” “The Shining,” and “The Last Detail” as favorites. “I think it’s because he loves it so much and he’s like, ‘It’s underappreciated,’” Ray shared about his admiration for “The Last Detail.”

Continuing the Legacy

With Jack Nicholson stepping away from the spotlight, Ray understands the significance of carrying on a legacy that has shaped modern cinema. Despite the pressure, he finds joy in his craft, aiming to spark happiness in others, just as his father has done. “When I think about my dad, he makes me smile every time I see him on screen. I want some kid somewhere to smile every time he sees me,” Ray remarked.

Insights from a Hollywood Icon