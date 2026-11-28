Australian director Rosie Lourde is stepping into the spotlight with her debut project, “Wreck and Ruin,” which is being showcased at the 2026 JAFF Future Project during the JAFF Market. This compelling narrative promises to offer a gripping blend of romance and psychological tension.

Plot Overview and Themes

Set against the backdrop of a tropical volcanic island in 1893, “Wreck and Ruin” follows Elizabeth, a woman grappling with the recent loss of her sister Christina in a tragic shipwreck. As she navigates her sorrow, Elizabeth unexpectedly falls in love with Louis. However, as Christina’s apparition materializes, Elizabeth becomes aware of a disturbing secret that Louis conceals—one that jeopardizes her very life.

A New Take on a Classic Tale

The screenplay, penned by Katharine McPhee, turns the traditional narrative of love as a redemptive force on its head. McPhee cleverly probes the question: what unfolds when the lover seeks not salvation but possession?

“I was drawn to the visceral tension of Katharine taking the classic fairy tale of ‘Beauty and the Beast’ and flipping it into a survival thriller about coercive control,” Lourde shared with Variety. “Setting that psychological trap against little-known Australian maritime history across the Indonesian archipelago felt electric, visually stunning and timely.”

Production Insights

With a budget of $2.5 million, the film is currently in advanced development, complete with a polished draft of the script. The production aims to utilize on-location shooting in Indonesia, supplemented by Australian grants and post-production efforts. The team includes talented cinematographer Nicola Daley, known for her work on “The Handmaid’s Tale,” and award-winning composer Caitlin Yeo, recognized for her scores in “The Butterfly Tree” and “The Rocket.”

Empowering Messages for Viewers

Lourde has expressed her desire for the audience, especially young women, to embark on a heart-pounding gothic ‘romantasy’ thrill ride that champions female solidarity. “I want them to understand that real love never traps you; it sets you free,” she stated.

McPhee’s Passion Project

For McPhee, this script is a labor of love that she has nurtured for several years. “I believe in its strong commercial appeal as a genre film, as well as its timely story and themes,” she told Variety. “The attachment of Rosie as director and producer has bolstered the project. I’m so excited to see it continue to evolve as an enticing project in today’s marketplace.”

Industry Connections at JAFF Market

At JAFF Market, the creative team aims to connect with equity financiers, regional buyers, and key production partners to help bring “Wreck and Ruin” to fruition.

Upcoming Projects

In addition to “Wreck and Ruin,” Lourde is also executive producing Nick Annas’ “Crashout,” which is set to make its world premiere at an esteemed U.S. festival in early 2027. She is further developing her queer psychosexual thriller titled “Blackout” and is currently in post-production on her feature documentary, “The Long Game,” which explores Chinese-Australian football history in the 1800s.