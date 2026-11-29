When it comes to skincare, finding the right product can often feel like a daunting task, especially with the plethora of options available on the market. One product that recently caught my attention is the Medik8 C-Tetra Luxe Serum, which promised brightening benefits that intrigued me, despite my initial hesitation regarding its oil-like texture. However, after incorporating it into my routine, I discovered that my concerns were unfounded.

Texture and Application Experience

The serum features a texture that is more akin to an oil compared to other serums I frequently use, which initially led me to question its effectiveness. Yet, upon application, I was pleasantly surprised by its lovely feel and delightful fragrance. The product glides on effortlessly and gives my skin a breathable layer of hydration. Most importantly, I’ve noticed a significant improvement in my complexion, with a noticeable reduction in dullness since I began using the serum.

Usage in My Routine

Currently, I incorporate the Medik8 C-Tetra Luxe Serum into my skincare regimen 2-3 times per week, but only on mornings when I have not applied retinol the night before. My go-to retinol is Medik8’s Crystal Retinal 6. Having not used a Vitamin C product consistently for about two years prior, I am particularly pleased to have found the C-Tetra Luxe Serum, which has made its place on my vanity.

Important Considerations

As with any new addition to your skincare routine, it’s essential to perform a patch test and wait 24 hours before committing to regular use. This practice not only ensures compatibility with your skin but also helps to mitigate any potential reactions.