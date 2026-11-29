In a bid to revitalize Indonesia’s film industry, former trade minister Tom Lembong has advocated for a paradigm shift in financing approaches. Sharing insights during the JAFF Market panel titled “Beyond the Budget: What Makes a Film Investable,” Lembong proposed that Indonesian films should be funded as portfolios rather than on a project-by-project basis.

Challenges in Film Financing

Moderated by Dipa Andika, chief commercial officer at Imajinari, the session brought together influential voices from Jagartha Group, Ideosource Entertainment, and Base Entertainment. Lembong, who previously led Indonesia’s Investment Coordinating Board, identified key challenges constraining the film industry’s growth. He pointed out that the country’s top 10 production houses have yet to achieve the economic scale necessary for robust development, a situation he attributes to limited capital access and the prevailing practice of financing films individually.

A Shift Toward Portfolio Financing

“In developed countries, films are sponsored in a portfolio,” Lembong explained. “They don’t need to engage in fundraising every few years. In contrast, Indonesian filmmakers often find themselves preoccupied with raising funds, which hampers their focus on the creative process.” By prioritizing portfolio financing, Lembong believes the industry could attract investors more successfully.

Economic Context and Future Outlook

Lembong highlighted that the film industry contributes a mere 0.3% to Indonesia’s GDP, making it susceptible to being overshadowed by larger sectors. This limited economic footprint underscores the urgency for enhanced access to capital. He also elaborated on Indonesia’s positioning within the rapidly evolving global AI market, suggesting that the nation must establish itself as a key player to lure foreign investment.

Market Trends and Creative Strategies

FX Iwan, founder and CEO of Jagartha Group, added that screen distribution across Indonesia could guide funding decisions, illustrating how market reach correlates with potential success. Linasari Santioso, head of investment at Ideosource Entertainment, emphasized the importance of each project’s creative package and storytelling quality, noting that the preferences of Gen Z audiences could significantly influence production choices.

Santioso shared her strategy of allocating limited funds across various low-budget projects, stating, “The success of one film can cover the failures of others.” Meanwhile, Aoura Lovenson Chandra, co-founder of Base Entertainment, remarked that every film has its unique audience; thus, the narrative quality is paramount in a market that lacks a dominant genre or category.

An Invitation to the Film Community