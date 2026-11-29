Madéka Kouadio-Timmerman, an accomplished Ivorian entrepreneur and head of post-production company Cinekita, returned to the Hôtel Ivoire in Abidjan, where she once performed as a singer, to celebrate a pivotal moment in her career at the fourth edition of the International Salon for Audiovisual Content of Abidjan (SICA). Three decades after founding Cinekita in France, Kouadio-Timmerman signed a significant agreement with the Ivorian ministries of communication and culture, aimed at enhancing post-production services for local filmmakers.

Supporting Local Filmmakers

“This agreement is an important step for us. It formalizes support for producers in Côte d’Ivoire who lack the resources to complete their films, helping them access Cinekita’s existing post-production expertise and facilities,” Kouadio-Timmerman conveyed to Variety shortly after signing the deal.

A Journey Through Music to Entrepreneurship

Kouadio-Timmerman’s journey from the stage to the world of audiovisual post-production began when she toured with renowned Ivorian reggae artist Alpha Blondy as a choreographer. While pursuing her passion for music in Paris, she discovered her true calling in post-production. Recognizing her knack for business from a young age, she transitioned from music to entrepreneurship.

“I used to sell iced water and oranges. I had my son Ange when I was very young, and I had to take care of him, so I had to become a saleswoman,” she recalls. “That entrepreneurial spirit stayed with me.”

The Challenges of Building a Business

Establishing Cinekita in France in 1996 presented substantial challenges, particularly as a Black woman in a male-dominated industry. “When I started Cinekita in France, I didn’t know of any other women running a post-production company, especially Black women. Finding my place wasn’t easy,” she shared.

Kouadio-Timmerman expanded Cinekita’s operations to Abidjan in 2012, establishing what she believes to be the first dubbing company in French-speaking West Africa. “My ambition was to pass on the knowledge I had acquired in Europe. It was important for me to come to Africa to share that knowledge,” she explained.

Achievements and Collaborations

With ten studios across France and Ivory Coast, Cinekita has worked on over 5,000 films, series, and documentaries, dubbing more than 1,500 hours of programming annually. Notable clients include Netflix, Disney+, and Canal+. A standout achievement was securing a deal with Netflix to handle French-language dubbing of African content, which has recently expanded to include dubbing Saudi Arabian content.

Kouadio-Timmerman highlighted the success of the South African Netflix series, “The Polygamist,” as a case study for the impact of localization. “It started with a book, then it was made in South Africa, dubbed into French in Ivory Coast, and traveled around the world,” she noted. The series notably remained in Netflix’s Global Top 10 for non-English-language shows for seven consecutive weeks.

Empowering Local Talent

Developing local expertise has been critical to Cinekita’s mission. “We don’t translate an audiovisual work; we adapt it. We had to train people not only to translate but also to culturally adapt the content,” Kouadio-Timmerman emphasized. The company also focuses on training voice actors to deliver authentic performances, as well as sound technicians making the leap from music to film.

Cinekita plans to formalize its training efforts through an academy in Abidjan, offering courses starting in January 2027. Beyond post-production, the company is broadening its production services, recently supporting the shooting of the American short film “Rainbow Island” in Ivory Coast.

Navigating Collaborations and Cross-Border Productions

Kouadio-Timmerman also advocates for innovative funding methods, enabling local producers to invest more in their projects. “The problem we have in Africa is that we tend to think that because we’ve written a film, giving someone else a stake in it means losing part of our own,” she noted. “But if I want the film to go further, I have to bring other people on board.”

Her vision includes cross-border productions harnessing talent from across the continent, ensuring African stories are seen on a global scale. “If we want them to travel internationally, we have to think about international partners,” she asserted.

Looking Ahead to the Future

Kouadio-Timmerman has been a participant in SICA since its inception and has observed its evolution into a more international market. She looks forward to the fifth edition in 2027, hoping for the development of a marketplace for streaming platforms.