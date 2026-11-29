JoJo Siwa has always danced to the beat of her own drum, and recently, she has once again taken the stage alone. The former Dance Moms star made headlines in 2023 when she came out as a lesbian, after previously identifying as pansexual. However, her journey through the spectrum of sexuality took an intriguing turn when she revealed her romance with British reality star Chris Hughes.

From Friends to Lovers

What started as a close friendship while filming Celebrity Big Brother in the UK blossomed into something deeper after the season concluded in the spring of 2025. By May of that year, Siwa and Hughes confirmed that they were officially an item.

Reevaluating Sexuality

In the time since their romance began, Siwa has shared her reflections on how meeting Hughes has reshaped her understanding of her own sexuality. Having always been “grossed out by dudes,” she found herself questioning her previous perceptions when it came to Hughes.

“Chris is a very conventionally hot dude,” Siwa explained during an appearance on the Wildmen podcast in September. “[But] I thought [he] was just another friend. Once I realized that I wasn’t grossed out by the thought of him being a boy, I was like, ‘Whoa.’ It was weird because I’d never thought that before.”

The Unraveling of Their Romance

Despite the intriguing dynamics in their relationship, the romance between JoJo Siwa and Chris Hughes has taken a turn, leading to their breakup. Fans are left to wonder what led to their split, considering the journey that brought them together in the first place.