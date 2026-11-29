The moment has arrived for the hottest sale of the year at Salt & Stone! This is your opportunity to score some fantastic deals just in time for the holiday season.

Unbeatable Discounts Through Cyber Monday

Running through Cyber Monday (November 30), Salt & Stone is offering an exciting 20% off sitewide, along with up to 30% off sets. For the brand’s most loyal customers, there is a special 25% off subscriptions. This sale not only allows you to stock up on your beloved products, like their celebrity-favored deodorant, but it’s also a great chance to find thoughtful gifts for everyone on your holiday list.

Gift Sets You Won’t Want to Miss

While the sales are certainly attractive for gift-giving, we won’t blame you if you decide to treat yourself! The value sets available during this promotion make for excellent gifts not just for others but for yourself too. With the savings available, it’s the perfect excuse to indulge a little.

Shop the Best Giftable Sets Now