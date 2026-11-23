Laura Brand, wife of British comedian Russell Brand, recently addressed the backlash surrounding her husband’s statement from prison, where he proclaimed his innocence. This revelation came during her latest episode of the Christian-themed podcast series “Sunday Service.”

Commitment to Prison Regulations

In her podcast, Laura reflected on the significant attention last week’s episode garnered. “Now that I understand the parameters set by the brilliant and professional staff at HMP Littlehey, I will absolutely honor that,” she said, emphasizing her intention to adhere to the rules governing prison communication. The episode was aptly titled “A prayer from the deep.”

Controversial Statement from Russell Brand

Laura’s comments follow her reading of a statement from Russell Brand after his November 5 conviction on one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault, which resulted in a sentence of 10 years and six months in prison. In the previous episode, she shared Russell’s message, which began with, “Beloved brothers and sisters in Christ, God bless you for your support. As you know, I am not guilty for the offenses I have been jailed for, so something strange is happening.”

Messages from Behind Bars

In his statement, Brand described the prison staff as “strong, kind, and dedicated.” He acknowledged the complexity of his situation, stating, “I now know that I am in no position to judge anyone,” and urged his audience to “love, pray for, and forgive one another as God forgave us.” He concluded his message with gratitude for his wife and family’s support during this ordeal.

Media Backlash and Investigations

However, Brand’s remarks sparked significant criticism within the British media and prompted an investigation by authorities into possible violations of prison rules prohibiting statements that may distress victims. A spokesperson for Prime Minister Andy Burnham characterized Brand’s comments as “clearly appalling,” reiterating that prisoners are strictly prohibited from making distressing statements and that disciplinary action would be considered if rules were breached.

A Fall from Grace

Russell Brand’s lengthy prison sentence marks a drastic shift from his previous fame, where he was a prominent figure in Hollywood, known for roles in films such as “Forgetting Sarah Marshall” and “Get Him to the Greek.” His past also includes a high-profile marriage to singer Katy Perry, which lasted from 2010 to 2012. Brand married Laura in 2017, and together they have three young children.

Laura Brand’s Ongoing Commitment