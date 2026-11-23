In recent heartwarming news, former NHL player Brooks Laich and his wife Katrín Tanja Davíðsdóttir have announced that they are expecting their second child together. The couple took to social media to share their joyous news, captioning a charming video: “Baby #2. Another little blessing joining our family in May and we couldn’t be more excited!!!”

Family Moments Captured on Video

In the Instagram clip, the couple, dressed in matching red bathing suits, enjoyed a sunny day on a picturesque white sand beach alongside their 13-month-old daughter, Emberly. The video shows Emberly affectionately patting and kissing her mother’s growing baby bump before the family runs towards the camera, embodying the happiness of their expanding family.

Well Wishes from Julianne Hough

Following the announcement, Julianne Hough, Laich’s ex-wife, who finalized her divorce from him in 2022 after a two-year separation, shared her support in the comments section of the post. She wrote, “Yayyyyy sibling on the way congratulations.” Laich responded, noting that “Emberly is very excited to be a big sister!”

Significant Moments in Idaho

This warm interaction comes on the heels of Hough’s kind reaction to Laich and Davíðsdóttir tying the knot earlier this year. The couple wed at a lakeside venue in Idaho, the same location where Laich and Hough had celebrated their marriage back in 2017, adding a layer of nostalgia to the occasion.