Big Sean and Kanye West's Unexpected Reunion Shocks Chicago Fans

In a surprising turn of events, Big Sean joined Kanye West on stage at his homecoming concert held at Soldier Field in Chicago. The performance marked a significant moment, showcasing their collaboration on hits like “Clique,” “Mercy,” and Sean’s own track, “I Don’t Fuck With You.” This reunion comes after a tumultuous period marked by a public fallout between the two artists.

From Feud to Friendship

The rift between West and Sean began around 2021, when tensions escalated and Sean accused West of owing him $6 million in a since-deleted post on social media platform X. West, in turn, described signing Sean to his G.O.O.D. Music label as “the worst thing I’ve ever done.” His controversial statements and actions over the last few years have also included antisemitic comments that have impacted his career—though many would argue that his conflict with Sean pales in comparison to that level of controversy.

At that time, West expressed his feelings regarding Sean and fellow artist John Legend, claiming they had been manipulated by political interests when he ran for office. “Man, I know this man’s momma, bro, you know what I’m saying? I changed this man’s family,” West stated. “And that’s some sellout shit. And I don’t rock with neither of them, and I need my apology. I ain’t saying they ain’t gonna change, but niggas is scared.”

The Fans React

While the personal connection between the two may have been strained, this hadn’t gone unnoticed by fans. In 2024, a West fan apparently leaked unreleased tracks from Sean’s upcoming album, stating, “Since he wanna disrespect Ye so much, here’s the album. Fuck him and his whole team,” after Sean appeared to take a jab at West during an On the Radar freestyle. However, the atmosphere at Soldier Field suggested that these grievances are now behind them.

A Celebratory Reunion