

Getty

King Charles and Sir Idris Elba shared a profound moment during a recent encounter, highlighting the warmth of their relationship built over years of shared philanthropic efforts. The King, who has held The Prince’s Trust for decades, has continued his charitable legacy under The King’s Trust. He famously used his Navy severance pay of £7,400 to initially fund The Prince’s Trust, a program dedicated to helping disadvantaged youth in the UK.

Idris Elba, at age 54, serves as a prime example of the Trust’s impact. Knighted in the 2026 New Year Honors “for services to young people,” Elba reflects on how the program aided his journey to stardom. The actor now stars alongside King Charles in the Netflix film “The Trust,” which explores the initiative’s benefits and details how the organization helped him reach impressive heights in his career.

King Charles Says He Is ‘Very Proud’ Of Sir Idris Elba

The King’s Trust has significantly impacted over 1.3 million young individuals since its establishment, providing essential education, resources, and job opportunities for those aged between 11 and 30. Idris Elba personally benefited from a £1,500 grant as a teenager, which allowed him to join the National Youth Music Theatre at 18. Deeply appreciative, Elba now serves as a goodwill ambassador for the Trust, working to forge new pathways for today’s youth.

Elba and King Charles’s relationship is highlighted in “The Trust,” which captures Elba’s year-long journey as he mentors three young people, offering them the same life-changing support he once received. During an intimate conversation, King Charles expressed heartfelt pride in Elba’s achievements, stating, “I’m very proud of you anyway, you know that. It’s what it’s all about.”

King Charles And Idris Elba Are Intimately Familiar With Each Other

The documentary portrays moments of warmth between the King and Elba, including a touching introduction of Elba’s mother to the monarch. Their bond has grown over the years, culminating in King Charles bestowing Elba’s knighthood in May 2026. The trailer of “The Trust” showcases the moment when Elba proudly introduces his mother to the King, stating, “Mum, I brought the King to come and see you!”